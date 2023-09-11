Learn and Network at the EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo in Mumbai on Sept. 16, 2023

Want to live and work in the USA, Europe or Canada?

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn about your global mobility options during the EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo Mumbai on Sept. 16, 2023 at the exclusive St Regis Mumbai hotel.

The free expo offers a full day of educational panels with global professionals who will share their insight about United States' EB-5 visa and other global residency and citizenship by investment programs. Network with global service providers, developers, migration agents and investors in our large exhibitor hall. Ask questions and learn about your global immigration investment options!

The event is hosted by EB5 Investors Magazine and Uglobal Immigration Magazine, two leading industry publications known for their sold out global educational event series. Headquartered in California, United States, the magazines have hosted successful immigration expos in India since 2017.

We invite anyone interested in expanding their global business network while learning about the EB-5 and global immigration market to join us for our Saturday Sept. 16 expo. We also invite anyone interested in becoming an agent and building your own business.

Moderated panels include:

Global Mobility for Indian HNWIs : Key factors for investors to successfully obtain an EB-5 green card, navigate project options and source of funds process.

: Key factors for investors to successfully obtain an EB-5 green card, navigate project options and source of funds process. The American Dream Route : Why EB-5 is one of the best green card options to the United States , project choices and the impact of the new Reform and Integrity Act.

: Why EB-5 is one of the best green card options to , project choices and the impact of the new Reform and Integrity Act. EB-5 Project Selection: How to strategically select and move forward with your investment and factors to consider for due diligence, location and project type.

