LearnApp.com aims at making 75 schools financially literate on this 75th Independence day

Building stronger financial future for India

NEW DELHI, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On this 75th Independence day, LearnApp.com started an initiative #IndiaLetsTalkMoney where it aims at implementing financial literacy program across more than 75 schools in the country. Not talking about money to children seems to be a common practice across the country irrespective of social class, which later on becomes a problem due to lack of knowledge and openness to its discussion.

This initiative aims at 3 things:

Building the foundation by teaching finance in a super interesting & fun way and building stronger habits Igniting conversations by encouraging children to be curious about the world of finance & teaching them about the importance of saving and investing Crafting a better future by helping children learn about saving & investing

This initiative was flagged off on 12th August at N.P. English Medium School, Sector 142, Noida where founders of LearnApp conducted a session and were met with a happy response from the students. The conversations in the form of interactive games included things like 'why it's important to save, how to start and grow a business, how to invest to build wealth etc.'

Prateek Singh, founder and CEO at LearnApp says, "This is an important initiative because we wished someone would have done this for us when we were kids."

AnkushOberoi, Co-founder at LearnApp says "Kids today are very smart and curious, if directed rightly there are no bounds to where they can take our great nation."

LearnApp would like to invite ambassadors to be a part of this challenge by registering on https://webinar.learnapp.com/india75challenge . Upon registration, one will be guided by the project mentor team about the curriculum and the best way to implement the program at a school nearby.

Registrations open from 15th August and the sessions by ambassadors will commence from 1st September. LearnApp dreams of building a strong nation and is dedicated towards playing its role by building the necessary financial foundation.

