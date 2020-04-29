LearningTree.AI Introduces an AI-based Online Examination to Help Aspiring Students During COVID-19

- An Artificial Intelligence-based online platform which helps the 'IIT/JEE & NEET' aspirants to evaluate their preparations at home

HYDERABAD, India, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningTree introduces an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based online examination which combines adaptive learning technology to deliver a better engagement experience to students aspiring for IIT/JEE, NEET & NTSE. Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt of Telangana launched the www.LearningTree.AI platform. The platform provides a simulated environment for the exam aspirants to attempt and take tests. The tests are created by experts which evaluate the learners on their subject knowledge and preparedness. The platform uses AI-based analytics including Time Management, Stamina, Pacing, Precision, Motivation, Topic Strength and Elimination.

LearningTree.AI is committed to provide every student a chance to make progress through AI technology and develop their talent. The program consists of an adaptive learning engine powered by Machine Learning that delivers a personalized learning experience based on individual needs, learning styles and preferences.

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought various sectors to a grinding halt, students preparing for various examinations are facing immense trouble. To ease the anxiety, the LearningTree provides a one-stop-solutions to address the problems of preparation, practice and evaluation for the examination. The yearly subscription fee for these simulation tests is Rs. 500 per student, which is being offered free to the students who register on www.LearningTree.AI during the COVID 19 lockdown.

Speaking about the new learning platform, Mr. Sasi Kanth Vallepalli, CEO, LearningTree NextGen, said, "LearningTree is a NextGen platform that provides students a holistic learning experience. LearningTree seamlessly combines adaptive learning with immersive learning technology to deliver a better engagement experience to students. Through Learningtree.AI, students can assess their test preparedness by taking mock tests for IIT/JEE, NEET and NTSE. The mock tests are structured to cover the entire competitive exam syllabus and give students an in-depth understanding of conceptual preparedness and time management. As the key competitive exams have been postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown, we urge the students to register and avail our offer of free subscription and benefit from the mock-tests on www.LearningTree.AI and sharpen their preparation."

Adding to this, he said, "The team at LearningTree NextGen believes that the product has strong credential to evaluate the knowledge, understanding and preparedness for the students. In India, online classes/online exams is currently taking momentum. We are also equipped to provide Online Proctored At-Home exam solutions to any university/ institution desiring to use our platform to conduct the exams of its students as routine examinations are not possible due to COVID-19 lockdown."

Some of the premier institutions such as Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) University, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) are using the LearningTree platform.

About LearningTree:

LearningTree offers a variety of Learning Products using AI technology. The online tests provide a simulated environment for the exam aspirants to attempt and take tests. The tests are created by experts which evaluate the learners on their subject knowledge and preparedness. In addition, the exhaustive reports based on augmented intelligence and machine learning technologies provide information and analysis on multiple other parameters such as speed, pacing, stamina, timing and detailed topic by topic performance. The products are created in series having numerous tests that help the student prepare for the examinations.

LearningTree platform is used by schools/universities across the globe for online exams, online classes, eLearning and micro credentials. Some of the prestigious schools and universities in USA like Arizona State University, Rhode Island State, North Dakota and Georgia use LearningTree platform.





