Ledger Live Enables Simple and Secure Crypto Loans via YouHodler

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler, the E.U., and Swiss-regulated FinTech platform providing a variety of Web3 crypto and fiat services for "active HODLers," is partnering with Ledger Live to offer its industry-leading cryptocurrency loan feature to provide a seamless lending service for Ledger Live users.

Located in Ledger Live's "Discover" section, Ledger users can now access instant crypto loans through the app, featuring YouHodler's industry-best 90% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) and 45 coins to choose from as collateral.

"Our long-standing, strategic collaboration with Ledger Enterprise has been a successful one for many years. We appreciate Ledger's priority to create easy-to-use solutions with full security. We are regularly discovering creative ways to work together and bring value to our respective communities." said YouHodler CEO Ilya Volkov.

Now, Ledger users can use their cryptocurrency as collateral for a loan in EUR, USD, CHF, GBP or stablecoins without having to sell it and miss out on future growth opportunities. Furthermore, this is all done without ever leaving the safety of the Ledger wallet.

Volkov added, "now, active HODLers have yet another way to use their digital assets beyond hodling and trading without sacrificing security."

"We're excited to expand the options available to Ledger users through this partnership with YouHodler," said Jean-Francois Rochet, VP of Transactions and Services at Ledger. "Ledger Live is the safest and most secure way to interact with DeFi. Working with YouHodler has been a great experience, and we're excited to work together for many years to come."

The integration with YouHodler allows Ledger users to access more secure and simple crypto loans for the first time on the app.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a multifaceted FinTech platform featuring crypto-backed loans, crypto savings accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. YouHodler's wallet is uniquely designed for the "active HODLers" of the world that want to put their crypto portfolio to use aside from simple HODLing and trading. The platform is progressive enough for experts while also user-friendly and accessible for those just starting in crypto.

About Ledger

Founded in Paris in 2014, Ledger is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. Ledger's products include: Ledger Stax, Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, Ledger Live companion app, [ Ledger ] Market, the world's first secure-minting and first-sale distribution platform, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, Ledger allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.

