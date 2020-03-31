Legal Edge and SuperGrads Bring Online Preparation for After-XII Entrance Tests With Digital Partner, Top Rankers, Bengaluru

- While at home, students of X, XI and XII can learn new skills

- Prepare for CLAT, LSAT, IPM, NPAT, SET and many more Entrances

BANGALORE, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world fights the pandemic together and maintains social distancing, it's the best time to learn new things. For all the students who have passed X, XI, XII, it's the right time to prepare for entrances such as CLAT (Common Law Admission Test); LSAT; IIM IPM (Integrated Program in Management at IIMs); NPAT (Narsee Monjee Programs after XII); Christ University Entrance Tests; SET (Symbiosis Entrance Tests) or DU JAT (Delhi University Joint Admission Test) and other similar examinations from the comfort of our home.

Preparation for these Aptitude Based Entrance Examinations will help the students scale up the ladder in no-time. Not to forget the fact that most examinations (domestic and international) are aptitude-based examinations.

LegalEdge, the National Leader in Online & Offline CLAT Preparation courses, with their Technology Partner Top Rankers, have launched an Online Crash Courses for CLAT 2020 with which the students will be able to attend coaching classes from the comfort of their home. There are multiple type of courses launched for CLAT Preparation suiting to everyone's needs.

They have also launched a new Venture, SuperGrads (a short form of Super Graduations), that would prepare students (online) for Entrances of Integrated Program in Management (IPMs), NPAT, SET, DU JAT, Christ University Entrances, St. Xaviers Mumbai Entrance Test, Ashoka University Entrances and other similar examinations.

Though there are chances that these entrances examinations might get delayed by a few weeks this year, it's still an apt time to prepare for these and march forward. The earlier one gets used to the course curriculum and Preparation style, the easier it will become for them to crack the exam. The Online Live Classes from the Best Faculties in business, Test Prep Platform and the complete Learning Management System will act as a big boon in the coming days. It's high time that the students get bullish about prep and upgrade their skills to make themselves ready for the future.

Few features of their online program are listed below:

The preparation platform is feature-rich which includes live classes, personalized learning, recorded lectures, assessments, mock tests, handwritten notes, monthly current affairs magazines They have even integrated two-way live streaming. Apart from the Online Prep Material, the platform will even deliver study material at a student's door-step within 4 days, once the restrictions are released.

Note:

The Online Prep 'new' batch for CLAT, LSAT and other Law Entrances starts from 7 April. Click https://www.toprankers.com/clat-online-coaching to access. The Online Prep 'new' Batch for IM IPM (Integrated Program in Management at IIMs), NPAT (Narsee Monjee Programs after XII), Christ University Entrance Tests, SET (Symbiosis Entrance Tests), DU JAT (Delhi University Joint Admission Test), Ashoka University Entrance and other similar entrances starts on 7 April. Click https://www.toprankers.com/undergraduate-courses-online to access.

While the other institutions have entered the market of online teaching, LegalEdge and TopRankers have now risen above by providing easily consumable and high-quality content, classes, on-time delivery and technology that is unbeatable.

About Top Rankers

Top Rankers is trusted and renowned as India's leading marketplace with online preparation material for CLAT and SSC. With over 4M registrations, we cater to the aspirants for various other competitive exams as well.

Not just helping them with their preparations, our end goal is to help them achieve the admission or get selected for their desired job.

Following up with this end goal, we presently have thousands of achievers in our win-win list. Last year, more than 15 students in top 100 rank holders of CLAT were from Top Rankers.

Keeping this legacy of high achievements, Top Rankers is constantly working on improving as per students' review and for helping the students in the best way possible.

Media Contact :

Somesh Likhyani

[email protected]

+91-9560039855

Marketing Manager,

Ankalan Web Solutions Private Limited

SOURCE Top Rankers