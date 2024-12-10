LegalEdge by Toprankers (Re)Creates History with Unmatched Results in CLAT 2025

All India Rank 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 9, and Many More Achievements Define the Legacy of LegalEdge by Toprankers

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalEdge by Toprankers, India's premier and most loved Law Entrance Preparation Institute, has once again established its dominance in CLAT. In a historic feat, the students of LegalEdge by Toprankers have achieved All India Ranks 1, 2, and 3, along with several other top ranks in the latest results, reaffirming the company's status as the go-to destination for law aspirants. In addition, Rajasthan State Rank-1 & 2 respectively were secured by Rehan Khan AIR-19 & Nikhil Dewnani AIR –24 from Legal Edge Center.

This outstanding achievement reflects the effectiveness of LegalEdge's proven teaching methodologies, comprehensive study resources, and unwavering student support systems. Over the years, LegalEdge has consistently produced toppers and built a legacy of unparalleled excellence in law entrance preparation.

Key Highlights of the Company's Success:

All India Rank 1, 2, & 3: Secured by the hardworking and dedicated students.

Secured by hardworking and dedicated students. Highest No. of Selections: Top 6 AIRs under Top 10 (AIR 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, and 9), 25 Ranks under Top 50, 38 Ranks under Top 100, and many more.

Top 6 AIRs under Top 10 (AIR 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, and 9), 25 Ranks under Top 50, 38 Ranks under Top 100, and many more. Consistent Legacy: Year after year, LegalEdge students dominate the leaderboard, showcasing the institute's unmatched expertise in law entrance coaching.

Leadership Speaks:

Commenting on the success, Harsh Gagrani, Co-Founder of LegalEdge by Toprankers, said: "This achievement is a reflection of our students' relentless dedication, the unparalleled guidance of our expert mentors, and the trust placed in us by thousands of aspirants and their families. We are committed to continuing this legacy and helping more students realize their dreams of a successful legal career."

Empowering Aspirants Nationwide:

LegalEdge by Toprankers has set a benchmark in the industry with its innovative learning approaches, including interactive live classes, personalized mentoring, detailed mock tests, and performance analytics that empower students to excel in competitive exams.

With this milestone, LegalEdge further solidifies its position as the undisputed leader in Law Entrance Preparation, inspiring the next generation of law aspirants to dream big and achieve even bigger.

About LegalEdge by Toprankers:

LegalEdge by Toprankers is India's leading Law Entrance Preparation Institute, dedicated to helping students excel in competitive exams such as CLAT, AILET, and other law school entrance tests. With a proven track record of success and a commitment to excellence, LegalEdge empowers students to achieve their dreams of joining top law schools.