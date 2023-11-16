LegalTech Breakthrough Names RelativityOne Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year

The award-winning SaaS solution amplifies efforts with AI, keeps sensitive data safe and maximizes productivity with integrated capabilities

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity , a global legal technology company, today announced it has received the Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year award for RelativityOne, its SaaS product that manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The 4th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

"We're humbled by this recognition and grateful to our dynamic community for their close collaboration, innovating with us to make RelativityOne the best-in-class product it is today," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "RelativityOne empowers our customers and partners to solve today's complex legal data challenges in an integrated, AI-powered platform that finds sensitive, useful, and necessary data and transforms it into new levels of legal data intelligence."

RelativityOne helps users tackle diverse unstructured data challenges in a secure cloud solution with integrated AI. RelativityOne comes with advanced AI analytics and critical time- and cost-saving capabilities that continue to evolve alongside user and industry needs. With one comprehensive tool, users can seamlessly move from one step of work to the next. RelativityOne is available in 17 countries, including some of the most privacy-forward, and supported by substantial investment in SaaS-based infrastructure.

Relativity also offers Extend products that integrate with RelativityOne and enable customers to unlock more value from their data including: Relativity Contracts, Relativity Data Breach Response and Relativity Personal Information Detect. Soon, Relativity will offer Relativity aiR, Relativity's generative AI product suite and set of enhancements in RelativityOne.

Harnessing the Power of Generative AI with Relativity aiR

As part of Relativity's ongoing efforts to advance its cloud-based offerings, the organization recently unveiled its first GPT-4-enabled product, Relativity aiR for Review at its annual user conference Relativity Fest. aiR for Review accelerates various stages of litigation or investigative review, delivering rich case analysis with greater speed and quality. aiR for Review is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services, providing industry-leading cloud technology and access to the most advanced GPT models as they continue to innovate and deliver better results.

This is just the first iteration of what Relativity aiR will offer case teams. Relativity's team of data scientists, as well as customer volunteers, will continue to collaborate on other use cases, including case strategy and privilege review. They're also exploring ways to enable users to create their own AI models for specific matters within their RelativityOne workspaces. Learn more about the customer-driven innovation that powers Relativity aiR in this recently published Relativity blog: Stemming the Data Tide: Generative AI and Customer Collaboration in RelativityOne.

Short Message Influences the Future of e-Discovery Technology

Relativity strives to exceed its customers' expectations and be a leader in the industry during a period of profound data proliferation and exponential growth of short message data. Short message data in RelativityOne has increased 430% and is expected to surpass the number of emails in the system in 2024. To manage the influx of modern data types, cloud-based software will offer significant benefits for legal professionals to securely capture, store and utilize data. Relativity focuses on creating intuitive workflows for collection, processing, review and production of these data sources so that legal professionals can use this evidence to win their case or advise their clients on risks.

Relativity offers a proprietary file format, Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF), an immediately available, readable file type in RelativityOne. Once short message data is collected, users can view the messages in a near-native format through RelativityOne's scalable short message viewer and review workflow. This short message solution supports a wide array of file types, automatically converts data into RSMF and organizes messages into comprehensive conversations that are easier for users to digest and utilize.

Paving the Way in Legal Tech

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"We're pleased to recognize Relativity with the Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year award for their continued innovation in the space," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "As organizations continue to rely on messaging channels for standard business practices, e-discovery teams need improved ways to capture, review and analyze short message data. Relativity offers a standout solution to this growing challenge in addition to various AI-powered features that are improving the holistic e-discovery experience."

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

