Lendingkart Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

AHMEDABAD, India, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendingkart, one of India's leading Fintech Companies, has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India from February 2023 to February 2024. The assessment is considered a 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture, and places Lendingkart among a coveted group of companies in India.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"Lendingkart being recognized as a Great Place to Work is a testament to our commitment to building a workplace culture with values of respect and collaboration," said Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder & CEO of Lendingkart.

"Being named a Great Place To Work is not only an honor, but also a responsibility. It means that as an organization, we need to build momentum on this and continue to prioritize our employees' well-being and strive to create an even better workplace in our pursuit of better," said Asit Kumar, Chief Human Resources Officer of Lendingkart.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the Great Place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

About Lendingkart Finance Limited:

Founded in 2014 by Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart has offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, and has service reach across India. The group is financed by reputed international investors like Fullerton Financial Holding (FFH) (100% subsidiary of Singapore Sovereign Fund Temasek Holdings), Bertelsmann, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, Sistema Asia, India Quotient, and others and has raised around ₹ 1050 Crore of equity till date.

Lendingkart Group is a Fintech startup in the working capital space. The Company has developed technology tools based on big data analysis and machine learning algorithms which facilitate lenders to evaluate borrower's creditworthiness and provide other related services.

Lendingkart Group is on a mission to make credit available to MSMEs pan-India using technology and alternate data-first approaches. The company has built a proprietary platform to solve for the basic building blocks of MSME financing such as distribution, origination, underwriting, engagement, and collections, and by democratizing access to this platform by providing open access to APIs across the funnel.

Since its inception, the Lendingkart Group has evaluated over 2 lakh applications, disbursing over 11,500 crore loans to more than 1.6 lakh MSMEs in 4000+ cities and towns across all states and union territories of India, making it the NBFC that has the largest geographical footprint in the country. To date, Lendingkart has disbursed over a billion USD worth of loans.

