Lendingkart is now Great Place To Work® Certified™ for the second time in a row

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendingkart, one of India's leading Fintech Companies, has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from Feb 2024 to Feb 2025). This is the second time Lendingkart has earned the certification.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

"It's always been an objective of mine to build Lendingkart as a world-class fintech. The journey from good to great especially for a young company like us will always be defined by the strength and commitment of our workforce. Being recognised as a Great Place To Work® for, the second time in a row reaffirms our efforts in creating a great workplace culture. I'm immensely proud of this achievement. After all, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts," said Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder & CEO of Lendingkart.

Asit Kumar, Chief Human Resources Officer of Lendingkart said "We are immensely proud to achieve this prestigious recognition for the second consecutive year, as it validates our continuous efforts in creating a workplace where employees thrive and grow. Great place to work is a testament to our relentless focus on nurturing talent, fostering collaboration, and championing employee growth and fulfillment."

About Lendingkart

Founded in 2014 by Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart has offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram, and has service reach across India. The group is financed by reputed international investors like Fullerton Financial Holding (FFH) (100% subsidiary of Singapore Sovereign Fund Temasek Holdings), Bertelsmann, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, Sistema Asia, India Quotient, and others and has raised around ~ ₹ 1100 Crores of equity till date.

Lendingkart Group is a fintech startup in the space of MSME Finance. The Company has developed technology tools based on big data analysis and machine learning algorithms which facilitate lenders to evaluate borrower's creditworthiness and provide finance-related services.

Lendingkart Group is on a mission to make credit available to MSMEs pan-India using technology and data-first approaches. The company has built a proprietary platform to solve the basic building blocks of MSME financing like distribution, origination, underwriting, engagement, and collections. Lendingkart has democratized access to this platform by providing open access to APIs across the funnel.

Since its inception, Lendingkart Group has evaluated millions of applications, disbursing over 2,80,000 loans of over 18,000 crores in more than 4000+ cities and towns across all states and union territories of India, reaching over 14,800 pin codes and making it a fintech having the largest geographical footprint in the country. To date, Lendingkart has disbursed over 2.1 billion USD worth of loans.

