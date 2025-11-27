Lenovo Neptune Powers the World's Greenest and Most Efficient HPC & AI Systems, Delivering up to 40% Lower Energy Use

Lenovo ranks #1 on the Top500 Supercomputers and Green500 lists

Neptune systems deliver up to 100% heat removal achieving 1.1 PUE

Warm-water cooling operates up to ~45 °C, eliminating chilled-water requirements

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo today announced expansion of its Neptune liquid cooling technology across its data center portfolio, advancing sustainable infrastructure for the age of AI. Designed to address the rising compute and energy demands of modern data centers, Lenovo Neptune enables servers to operate with about 40% lower power than air-cooled systems, ensuring consistent performance while lowering environmental impact.

Lenovo continues to strengthen its leadership in energy-efficient computing. As of November 2025, Lenovo ranks #1 on both the Top500 and Green500 lists, powered significantly by Neptune-enabled supercomputers that deliver world-class performance with industry-leading sustainability.

A Cooling Approach for the AI Era

The IDC & Lenovo CIO Playbook 2025 highlights improving sustainability as a top business priority. As organizations accelerate AI adoption, data centers are facing unprecedented thermal and performance pressures due to soaring compute density and energy use. Traditional air cooling is no longer sufficient to manage the heat generated by modern AI systems.

Lenovo's Neptune Direct Water-Cooling (DWC) technology addresses these challenges by circulating warm water directly to system nodes to remove heat from CPUs, GPUs, and memory. Unlike chilled-water systems that operate at around 18 °C, Neptune allows coolant temperatures up to ~45 °C, eliminating chiller requirements, reducing reliance on air-handling units, and ensuring a stable thermal envelope for AI and HPC workloads.

Built on more than a decade of innovation and hundreds of patents, the sixth-generation Neptune systems feature advanced water-based cooling architectures designed to support higher rack densities and enable efficient operations without specialized air conditioning. The new vertical liquid-cooling chassis delivers accelerated computing in a compact, 100% liquid-cooled system, eliminating the need for power-hungry fans and lowering energy use across the data center.

Advancing Lenovo's Net-Zero Vision

Lenovo is progressing on its mission to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050 (validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)), advancing long-term emissions reduction through renewable energy adoption, efficient product design, and more sustainable data center operations. Neptune technology is integral to this journey, offering tangible reductions in data center power consumption and enabling customers to progress toward their sustainability goals without compromising on AI performance.

Meeting Global Demand for Sustainable Data Infrastructure

Driven by soaring demand for AI, cloud, and advanced digital services, data centers across Asia Pacific are expanding rapidly – and so is their need for power. Electricity consumption in the region is expected to rise from 320 terawatt-hours in 2024 to 780 terawatt-hours by 2030.

"AI adoption in India is accelerating at a pace that demands a different class of infrastructure, one that supports dense compute, manages rising energy pressures, and remains reliable across diverse environments. What makes Lenovo Neptune so unique is not just its ability to remove 100% heat efficiently or reduce power use, but the way it enables customers to plan for long-term AI growth. As organizations move from pilots to production-scale AI, Neptune gives them the headroom, stability, and sustainability they need to build confidently for the future," said Amit Luthra, Managing Director, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), India.

Sustainable Performance at Scale

Lenovo continues to advance sustainable AI-ready infrastructure through its Neptune ecosystem, which integrates Direct-to-Node warm-water cooling, Rear Door Heat Exchangers, and Thermal Transfer Modules into a highly efficient, closed-loop design. Warm coolant flows through precision cold plates on key components, rising by about 10–15 °C before transferring heat through a separate facility loop for reuse, removing the need for chilled water while maintaining stable performance. Combined with Lenovo's ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile servers, Neptune helps customers lower power consumption and TCO while supporting reliable, high-density AI and HPC workloads.

Lenovo's ThinkSystem SR780a powered by Lenovo Neptune, shows how warm-water cooling delivers real efficiency benefits. The system has achieved a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.1, a milestone in data center efficiency. PUE indicates how much of power is used for computing versus cooling. A perfect score is 1.0. A PUE of 1.1 means 0.1 watts are spent on cooling, a level that is very difficult to achieve with air-cooled systems.

Lenovo is already driving measurable impact for some of the world's most demanding workloads. For example, at DreamWorks Animation, Neptune-powered HPC systems delivered a 20% increase in performance while reducing cooling requirements. The technology is also trusted across Asia Pacific by leading meteorological agencies in Korea and Malaysia, as well as universities, research organizations, and digital content creators. Its broad adoption underscores Neptune's ability to support diverse, high-density AI and HPC workloads efficiently and reliably.

The technology is already deployed in several of the world's most energy-efficient supercomputers, reinforcing Lenovo's position as a leader in responsible computing. Neptune is a key enabler of Lenovo's broader goal of helping customers build AI-ready infrastructure that is both powerful and environmentally responsible.

