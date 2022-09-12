Lexus Design Award India 2023 offers recognition & honors winners from 9 different categories of design

2023 offers recognition & honors winners from 9 different categories of design The board comprises of eminent Indian designers who will assess the rising talent for Lexus Design Award India 2023

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus India has announced its esteemed panel of judges for Lexus India Design Awards India 2023. With the announcement of 'Call for Entries' from 28th July to 28th Sept '22, earlier this year, the platform curated is a space for designers around the country to showcase their talent and creativity through varied novel ideas and solutions that contribute to a better tomorrow. The proposals put forward by the entries will be evaluated on 4 key design principles of Anticipate, Innovate, Captivate & Happiness for All.

LEXUS INDIA ANNOUNCES AN ESTEEMED PANEL OF JUDGES FOR THE LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA 2023

Now in its sixth year, the prestigious Lexus Design Awards India has been growing rapidly as it recognizes exceptional talent among design professionals and individuals whose designs are poised to help craft a better tomorrow. The annual event engages with both established and upcoming creative talent across the country, aspiring to win the coveted LDAI trophy for their state-of-the-art designs.

The eminent panel of judges this year comprises of:

Shrikant Nivasarkar - the principal architect of India-based design and architecture consultancy firm, Nivasarkar Consultants. Fellow member of The Association of Designers of India and a member of the India Design Council, Shrikant has been on the jury chair for the Indian Design Mark and the IF Award, Germany in the year 2017. Further, he was specially invited to showcase his furniture in Helsinki in the year 2009 and Venice in 2019.

Balkrishna Mahajan - Co-founder, director and principal designer of the product design and innovation consulting firm, Ticket Design, Vice President of ADI and a member of the National Executive Council, Mahajan comes with large experience in Industrial Design. Ticket Design has won the German Red Dot Design Award, President's Medal at AsiaStar 2017, International Application Design award USA as well as the NID Design Excellence Award.

David Abraham - Co-founder of Abraham & Thakore, one of India's most reputed design resources for fashion and accessories. David has showcased his design work at multiple respected Fashion Weeks in India and abroad and has been the IDF Design Icon, exhibited at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in New Delhi and in the Volkart Foundation-sponsored exhibition on Khadi.

Sundar S. - Co-founder and managing director of India-based Dovetail Furniture comes with 30-plus years of experience focused on furniture and industrial design. Sundar has been involved in myriad forums such as the India Design Council, CII National Committee on Design, Association of Designers of India, Store Fixture Manufacturers Association of India, as well as being the co-founder and president of the Association of Designers of India.

Rashmi Ranade - Founder and lead designer of Pune-based Studio, 'Coppre'. Rashmi comes with jury experience for the ADI Awards for the Battle of Projects category in its past edition. She has been recognized with the World Crafts Council Award, Award by AIACA (All India Artisans and Craftworkers Welfare Association), the 'Save the Craft' category of the Shilp Udyam Samman Initiative, and as a Finalist at the TATA Social Enterprise Challenge (TSEC) in 2016.

Pradeep Krishen - an acclaimed habitat expert, author, and National Award-winning Indian filmmaker, known for directing Massey Sahib (1985), In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989), and Electric Moon for Channel 4, UK (1991). He has also been associated with the Aga Khan Trust owing to the eco-initiative Sunder Nursery in south Delhi, before taking over as Project Director of the Calico Museum gardens in Ahmedabad, and managing and directing the work of the Abha Mahal Bagh in Nagpur.

Giri Venkatesh - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Department, driving the brand's marketing strategy and development through product planning and training. He also led the Lexus brand-building function and was responsible for the launch of the Lexus brand in Malaysia, Vietnam and India. Presently based out of Singapore, he works closely with Lexus affiliates across the Asia Pacific region.

On being the Jury chairperson, Shrikant Nivasarkar commented, "Lexus Design Award India is certainly a prestigious platform for designers to convert their ideas into reality. Encompassing various elements of design and innovation, the platform is a space for designers to focus on making a difference for how a better tomorrow is viewed and crafted. I am thrilled to be a part of this year's judging panel and ready to be captivated by the spark of design around us."

Speaking on this occasion, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said, "Having celebrated five successful editions, we are delighted to bring in the sixth edition of Lexus Design Award India with a panel of jurors who come with immense experience and knowledge in the field of design and innovation. We are certain that this year's edition will truly spark ideas that not only inspire but craft a better tomorrow for our society, incorporating the key principles of Lexus Design to Anticipate, Innovate, Captivate and Happiness for all."

The final winners will be announced at an exclusive Lexus Design Award India event which will be held later this year.

The Lexus Design Award India is conducted in knowledge partnership with Association of Designers of India - ADI. Emulating the same brand commitment as that of Lexus', ADI ensures that its efforts are in the direction of promoting best practices in the profession of design in India. ADI is India's only association, that through its 9 chapters, promotes and strengthens the capabilities of the Indian design professionals & students, as well as presents a unified voice to influence public policy, shape the industry and benefit people at large through design.

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA

The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values.

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD

First launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for the finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.

ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

Website: www.lexusindia.co.in | www.lexusdesign.in

Facebook: @LexusIndia

Instagram: @lexus_india

#ExperienceAmazing

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896229/Jury_Annoucement.jpg

SOURCE Lexus India