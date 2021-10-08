Lexus Introduces The New And Refined 'Made In India' Es 300h, Strengthening Its Commitment To Guests

Launched in India in 2017 and globally in 1989, the ES has been a key model in the Lexus line-up, with its global cumulative sales at approximately 2.65 million units across more than 80 countries and regions. In 2020, Lexus India announced the local production of the ES 300h making it Lexus' first 'Made in India' vehicle, showcasing the brand's commitment to the Indian market. The new ES 300h will also be locally produced & will continue the legacy.

Earlier this year, Lexus India announced the extension of the hybrid battery warranty from five years to eight years for its entire range of Hybrid Electric Vehicles, to enhance guests' peace of mind and the Lexus ownership experience. The new ES 300h will also come with the unmatched 8 year hybrid battery warranty and will be powered by the same hybrid technology that has won 4 consecutive titles from 2018 to 2021 at the world's oldest active endurance racing event, '24 Hours of Le Mans racing'.

Lexus International Chief Engineer Tetsuya Aoki: "Our goal was to deepen the high quality of the ES and to add new value. In addition to further improving quietness and ride comfort, we pursued linearity in vehicle movement, in response to steering wheel operation, that is faithful to the driver's intentions. When it comes to styling, we refined the elegance that is characteristic of the ES, and we have created a new modernity. In development, to exceed guest expectations, we identified elements that could be improved, and we thoroughly raised every detail to the highest levels of completion. I would like people to experience by driving the ES, the thoughts of the development team, which is closely adhered to the idea of 'Always On' with the aim of making ever-better cars."

Commenting further on the announcement, P.B Venugopal, President, Lexus India said, "We are elated to announce the latest Lexus ES 300h to the Indian market. We are proud to say that the ES 300h has been the most successful model in our portfolio and we believe the new ES 300h will continue to captivate more guests with its incomparable quietness, hybrid technology, elegant design and unmatched craftsmanship. Being a brand that aims to provide amazing experiences to its guests, we are committed to offer new products with advanced technologies that will benefit our guests and create a delightful Lexus ownership experience. We are confident, with the technology and feature enrichment, the ES 300h will continue to be the favorite choice of our discerning guests and extend its lead in the luxury executive sedan segment."

The ES 300h Exquisite variant is available to guests at a starting ex-showroom New Delhi price of INR 56,65,000 and the ES 300h Luxury variant at ex-showroom New Delhi price of INR 61,85,000.

Lexus Leasing program

To further enhance the ease of experiencing a Lexus, the brand has announced a new corporate leasing facility in partnership with Kinto of Lexus Financial Services, under Lexus Life, the exclusive ownership program aimed at providing amazing experiences throughout the usage journey of a Lexus guest.

Lexus leasing will provide corporates & enterprises, an opportunity to offer their top executives a chance to have an amazing Lexus experience. This will allow guests to free themselves from the hassles of buying & maintaining a car yet enjoy all the benefits attached with owning a Lexus. The models offered on the new leasing scheme are the ES 300h sedan and NX 300h SUV. The benefits of the program, include zero down payment, inflation proof fixed monthly rental for the on-road cost, insurance & maintenance for the entire tenure, attractive tax savings opportunity, choice of mileage & tenure, an all-inclusive fleet management service that covers the entire periodic maintenance, general repairs, accident and theft management, 24x7 road side assistance along with optional services like pick up & drop and a replacement car. All these offerings will be available at zero additional cost.

More about the new ES 300h

Improved quietness and ride quality and an evolved driving performance

The new ES introduces enhancements to superior quietness and ride comfort, as well as further refinements to its high-quality overall comfort. As can be experienced through the comfort in the car's seamless connection between deceleration, steering, and acceleration in any driving situation, development pursued a linear response that is faithful to the driver's intentions, which is a constant Lexus aim.

Higher-rigidity rear suspension braces

The switch from a single sheet structure to a dual sheet structure has increased rigidity. Torsional and lateral rigidity has been heightened for improved ride comfort, as well as for a driving sensation that is more linear and faithful to the driver's intentions, even in such situations as high-speed lane changes.

Improved brake controllability

For hybrid versions, brake controllability improved by changing the control constants of the electronically controlled braking system

The contact area for the driver's foot expanded by changing the shape of the brake pedal pad, improving the sense of stability when the brake pedal is depressed

The sense of lateral rigidity in the brake pedal has been enhanced by improving the mounting method for the internal bushing of the brake pedal link configuration

Exterior

Newly designed front grille

While preserving the ES's recognizable identity, the grille has been done in a mesh pattern consisting of an ensemble of L-shaped components that emphasize lateral flow. Its emphasized forward extrusion heightens the sense of quality.

Newly designed headlamps

The newly designed Headlamp is made slimmer to give a much sharper and refined look, creating a striking illumination when lit.

Newly designed wheels

The 18-inch alloy wheel includes two tone color schemes combining a machined finish with dark grey metallic coating.

Combination of a machined finish and mesh type spokes promote sporty and luxury wheels

New exterior colors

Two colors available for the first time on the ES are Sonic Iridium, which takes advantage of strong shadows to further accentuate the shape of the vehicle, and Sonic Chrome, which exhibits a metallic quality in a high-gloss finish.

Interior

Multimedia system

The multimedia system now features a touch display. Based on Lexus's human-centered approach, the optimum distance and angle between the driver for a newly adopted touch display were sought out, and the display has been moved closer to the driver by more than 100 mm compared to previous display layouts and tilted approximately five degrees, putting even the outlying corners of the screen within easy reach of the driver.

The display's screen uses glass for improved visibility and operability.

Ornamentation

Walnut (open finish / brown) - Classic luxury walnut with an open pore finish. The essential woodgrain texture expressed a natural feel.

Globally, Lexus has created a niche in the world of luxury lifestyle vehicles, specifically as a leading manufacturer of self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. Lexus in India has consciously built a range of self-charging Hybrid electric vehicle portfolio showcasing its commitment towards the environment and society by constantly trying to craft a better tomorrow. One way this is seen is through the brand's tree-planting initiative which attempts to make all Lexus owners carbon neutral by planting a number of trees for each car sold. The current range of vehicles include, LX 570, LC 500h , LS 500h, RX 450hL, NX 300h and ES, 300h.

About Lexus

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

About KINTO:

KINTO was launched in India in 2019 as Full-Service Leasing for corporate customers provided by Toyota Financial Services India Pvt. Ltd. and aims to provide more variety of mobility services under the name of KINTO to meet Indian customer expectation. Toyota Financial Services is the Indian subsidiary of Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC) which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), Japan.

