Lexus makes its mark in Gurugram with the opening of a new opulent space - inspired from Meraki.

The inspiration behind the design and development of this brand space for Lexus has been Meraki, a Greek adjective that means to curate and craft something involving the soul, creativity, love and passion. The brand space will have a Lexus on display and a coffee lounge for the guests to have a more relaxing & at home feeling.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, "We have always believed in strengthening our relationships with our guests and we are elated to announce the opening of our new brand space inspired by the Greek concept of Meraki, in Gurgaon. Having opened various facilities around the country, this unique concept of Meraki brings this space a step closer to welcoming many more of our guests to embark on a journey of luxury, novelty, and amazing experiences with Lexus."

At the same time, Lexus India will soon be expanding its network of Guest Experience Centers to Kochi. Lexus is also planning to open a 'Go to Home' Lexus Mobile Lounge in Kerala and a Lexus Experience Center on the virtual platform to move closer to it guests.

Towards the core thinking of crafting a better tomorrow, Lexus in India has a full range of environment friendly Hybrid electric vehicles that include the LC 500h, LS 500h, RX 450hL, NX 350h and the ES 300h.

ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

