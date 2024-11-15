Liberty General Insurance Continues to Drive Insurance Awareness and Inclusion with 'Suraksha ka Vaada Bima ke Saath' Initiative Across Delhi and Punjab

NEW DELHI, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty General Insurance, one of the leading non-life insurance companies in India and the lead insurer for Delhi under the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) State Insurance Plan, is spearheading an insurance awareness initiative in Delhi. While there are no gram panchayats in Delhi, Liberty continues to drive insurance awareness through grassroots and digital outreach.

LGI organised door to door campaign in Delhi and Punjab

In parallel, Liberty is fulfilling its rural and social obligations by focusing on underserved areas in Punjab. This effort includes a recently initiated awareness campaign across 400 gram panchayats in Punjab to expand insurance penetration and increase accessibility in these regions.

In Delhi, Liberty continues to create awareness under 'Suraksha ka Vaada Bima ke Saath' initiative launched in 2023. This October Liberty began with a Door-to-Door Campaign across North-West and North East Delhi, reaching over 1600 households in Karala Village, Budh Vihar, Kanjawala Village and Begumpur, Burari, Kanhiya Nagar, Rampura, and Jahangirpuri, achieving over 25000 impressions. Over nearly a month, Liberty's teams engaged with residents, distributing leaflets and explaining the benefits of motor and health insurance. This campaign was followed by the 'Nukkad Natak' (Street Play) initiative in South Delhi, targeting key neighborhoods of Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Lakshmi Nagar, and Begumpur chowk market. The street plays used interactive performances to educate communities on the importance of insurance and dispel common myths. To reinforce the message, Liberty's team also disseminated copies of the 'Wise Ways of Insurance' booklet—a unique resource developed to demystify insurance products and promote informed decision-making. The booklet, which is being translated into vernacular languages, is also being distributed in other states as part of Liberty's commitment to financial literacy across India.

Complementing its on-ground efforts, Liberty General Insurance continues to leverage social media to drive targeted insurance awareness campaigns. Recognizing that widespread mobile access allows more people to connect online, Liberty reaches both rural and urban audiences, empowering individuals everywhere with the knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions.

Commenting on this awareness drive, Mr. Parag Ved, CEO & Whole-Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, "Our 'Suraksha ka Vaada Bima ke Saath' campaign is an effort in line with IRDAI's 'Insurance for All by 2047' vision, towards empowering communities across Delhi, Punjab, and beyond with the financial security that insurance provides. With general insurance penetration in India still at less than 1% of its GDP, there is a pressing need to educate communities and break down the barriers to understanding the importance of insurance. Liberty will ensure that its wide distribution network makes policies accessible to all, so that every citizen—no matter where they are—can access the financial safety net that insurance offers."

"Liberty is committed to fostering a culture of financial resilience where every Indian can feel secure about their future. Together, we are building a future where insurance isn't just a product but a promise of protection and peace of mind," Mr. Ved added.

Looking ahead, Liberty will be rolling out a transit media campaign across South Delhi in December, utilizing branded auto rickshaws to increase visibility and connect with residents in this vibrant area of the capital. By leveraging transit media, Liberty aims to bring insurance awareness into people's daily routines, making information accessible in familiar, everyday settings. This campaign builds on the success of previous awareness initiatives and reinforces Liberty's commitment to educating and empowering individuals about insurance.

About Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Summit Asia Investment Holdings PTE Ltd.— a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S., Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 28 states and UTs. Its partner network consists of about 6000+ hospitals and more than 5000 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, engineering insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance and property insurance among other products in India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558927/LGI_organised_campaign.jpg