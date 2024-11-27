Liberty General Insurance Partners with Profectus Capital to Empower MSME Enterprises

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty General Insurance, one of India's leading general insurers, has partnered with Profectus Capital to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), by providing them with access to tailored insurance solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance financial security for businesses, allowing them to focus on growth and sustainability with peace of mind.

From L to R: Mr. Jayesh Khatri, President & Head – Retail Distribution & Marketing, Liberty General Insurance; Mr. Sandip Parikh, COO, Profectus Capital, at the agreement signing ceremony.

Through this partnership, Liberty General Insurance seeks to address the risks faced by enterprises, by integrating insurance awareness into the financial ecosystem. By doing so, businesses are empowered to safeguard not only their operations but also their families and employees from unexpected challenges that could otherwise disrupt their growth journey.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Jayesh Khatri, President & Head – Retail Distribution & Marketing, Liberty General Insurance, said, "Our partnership with Profectus Capital is a significant step toward strengthening the resilience of MSMEs. By addressing their risk management needs, we are enabling these enterprises to focus on their aspirations. At Liberty, we are committed to fostering financial stability and continuity for businesses across the country."

"This collaboration ensures that MSMEs can mitigate risks effectively, allowing for smoother operations even in unforeseen circumstances. It highlights the shared commitment of both organizations to creating a robust ecosystem that supports enterprises throughout their journey," Mr. Khatri added.

Speaking at this development, Mr. Varun Blaggan, Senior Vice President - Motor Dealer, Bancassurance, and Affinity, Liberty General Insurance, said, "This partnership allows us to integrate insurance solutions seamlessly within the financial offerings of Profectus Capital. By aligning our expertise with their strong network, we aim to provide enterprises with the tools they need, to navigate challenges confidently and build a secure future."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. K V Srinivasan, Whole-Time Director & CEO, Profectus Capital Pvt. Ltd., said, "As a partner in MSMEs' progress, we believe in forging holistic relationships with our customers, and with our deep understanding of industrial clusters, we provide the right amount of finance at the right time to them. The partnership with Liberty General Insurance helps us to not only address the financing needs of MSMEs but also provide them solutions to manage their operating risks and grow their businesses in a sustainable and robust manner. We are grateful to Liberty General Insurance for this opportunity, and I am sure together we would set high standards in serving MSMEs in India."

The partnership reflects Liberty General Insurance's broader mission of empowering businesses with risk protection and financial stability, contributing to a more resilient and thriving business landscape.

About Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Summit Asia Investment Holdings PTE Ltd. — a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S., Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 28 states and UTs. Its partner network consists of about 6000+ hospitals and more than 5000 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, engineering insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance and property insurance among other products, in India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568380/Liberty_Profectus_signing.jpg