Lifestyle Finance From Bajaj Finserv Offers Ease in Shopping Experience

PUNE, India, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited, is offering Lifestyle Finance that lets customers purchase what they desire and repay the same in affordable EMIs.

The company takes into account the financial requirement of borrowers to refurbish their living space, indulge in their preferred expensive merchandise and purchase it online or offline. Bajaj Finserv's Lifestyle Finance option offers 0% interest EMI with multiple tenor options for the borrower to choose from while repaying the utilised funds. Through the introduction of Lifestyle Finance, the company aims to provide hassle-free financial assistance for borrowers so that they can meet their lifestyle requirements without straining their budget.

By availing Lifestyle Finance from Bajaj Finserv, customers can avail of a host of products ranging from modular kitchens, home furnishings, home improvements and furniture, luxury watches, bathroom fittings, digital lifestyle products, and many more.

Lifestyle Finance can be used to cover expenses of more than just apparel and electronic products. It can also be used in covering healthcare, fitness and health, groceries, travel, personal and home appliances related expenses.

Bajaj Finserv Lifestyle Finance offers No Cost EMIs for transactions of up to Rs.3 lakh and is instantly approved against nominal documentation when a customer shops via the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network which provides access to 90,000+ partner stores. The No Cost EMI facility ensures that borrowers repay the exact amount of their purchase and pay nothing extra, making it a preferred financing option for the customer.

Whether one prefers shopping from the convenience of their home, or enjoy visiting stores, the EMI Network caters to both preferences. Customers can shop online at the EMI Store, or visit a store that is part of the network.

That's not all, with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, customers can avail of these services with just a simple swipe. With so many borrower-friendly features, Lifestyle Finance from Bajaj Finserv is indeed an attractive option for customers looking to upgrade their lifestyle without straining their budgets.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in

Media Contact:

Violet Vaz

violet.vaz@bajajfinserv.in

+91-9975518938

Bajaj Finance

Ayushi Kakkar

Bajaj Finserv

ayushi.kakkar@bajajfinserv.in

Kamalprit Singh

Bajaj Finserv

kamalprit.singh@bajajfinserv.in

SOURCE Bajaj Finance Limited