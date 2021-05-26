Lighthouse Learning Expands Network in Nagpur through Strategic Partnership with Centre Point and Mother's Pet Kindergarten

MUMBAI, India, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International), India's leading education services provider backed by global investment firm KKR, today announced that it has extended its national network of schools to Nagpur through a partnership with The Centre Point Group of Schools ("Centre Point" or "The Group") and Mother's Pet Kindergarten ("Mother's Pet").

Centre Point was founded in 1979, when it launched its first Mother's Pet preschool. It launched its K-12 Centre Point Schools in 1988, and added an international school affiliated with the Cambridge International board in 2018. Today, the Group operates four leading preschools and four K-12 institutions in Nagpur. The K-12 schools have consistently achieved outstanding results in the CBSE Board Examinations and are proud recipients of the 'International School Award' by the British Council. Collectively, the Group serves approximately 8,000 students across its network.

This partnership with Centre Point marks Lighthouse Learning's entry into Nagpur and further expands the Group's existing portfolio of 38 K-12 schools and 1200+ Preschool across India, which includes EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids Pre-Schools, EuroSchool and Billabong High International Schools.

Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Lighthouse Learning, said, "We welcome The Centre Point Group of Schools, and Mother's Pet Kindergarten, to the Lighthouse Learning family. This partnership will enable us to provide world-class, outcome-based education to students in Nagpur and expand our presence in the city. Our mission is to provide a holistic and well-rounded educational foundation to pre-school and K-12 students that will instill a love for learning in their academic journey and beyond. We will be delighted to continue the legacy of Mrs. Arundhati Upadhyaya and work alongside Mrs. Radhika Rajwade, who will continue to manage the Centre Point Group of Schools."

Mrs. Arundhati Upadhyaya, Founder of the Centre Point Group of Schools, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Lighthouse Learning, given its strong reputation as one of the top pre-school and K-12 education networks in India. This partnership will help build on our ideology of making a child's educational journey as happy and fulfilled as possible. We look forward to working closely with Lighthouse Learning to strengthen our capabilities in preparing our students for the 21st century."

Centre Point founder Mrs. Arundhati Upadhyaya has been mentoring her daughter, Mrs. Radhika Rajwade, to succeed her as Group head and lead the business through its next phase of growth. Mrs. Rajwade joined Centre Point in 2011 and currently oversees the day-to-day activities of both the K-12 schools and pre-schools.

As part of the announced partnership with Lighthouse Learning, Mrs. Upadhyaya announces her retirement and will hand over the reins of the group to Mrs. Rajwade.

Mrs. Radhika Rajwade, Director of the Centre Point Group of Schools, said," I returned from the USA in 2011 with a vision to grow Centre Point Group beyond Nagpur and implement the best practices, curriculum and learnings that I gained through my education and work experience abroad. I am very excited that this partnership positions Centre Point for long-term success and better equips the Group to fulfill its potential."

Lighthouse Learning is one of India's largest education services provider in the preschool and K-12 segments. It is committed to delivering the joy of learning to students from over 1.5 lakh families every day. Lighthouse Learning also provides jobs to over 10,000 individuals nationwide and also creates long-term sustainable entrepreneurial opportunities for over 1,000 women entrepreneurs in its pre-school network.

Anand Rathi Advisors, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Ernst & Young, Hariani & Co. and Nishith Desai & Associates facilitated the partnership between Lighthouse Learning and Centre Point Group of Schools.

About Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International)

India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education company - Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International), is committed to delivering the Joy of Learning to students in the early childhood education and K12 segments. With its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool and Billabong High International. Lighthouse Learning nurtures over 1,50,000 students every day with its "Child First: ideology in a safe and engaging learning environment.

Over the last 20 years, Lighthouse Learning has played an active role in evolving the education landscape. The group is committed to delivering a robust foundation for future generations with innovation in pedagogy, use of appropriate technology and focus on child safety. With a network of over 1,200 pre-schools and 38 Schools, Lighthouse Learning empowers 1000+ women entrepreneurs across the nation and employs a workforce of over 10,000.

Know more: www.lighthouse-learning.com

About Centre Point Group of Schools:

Centre Point Group of Schools comprises four premier educational institutions based in the central Indian city of Nagpur. The school was founded in 1988 by Mrs. Arundhati Upadhyaya, Founder & Director. Affiliated to the CBSE and Cambridge Boards, the schools manifest her visionary zeal and her philosophy of providing quality education to children in a student-friendly ambience.

The group also comprises four Mother's Pet Pre-Schools in Nagpur, which focus on the philosophy of 'Protecting the right to childhood' for development.

To know more about the CBSE K-12 schools: https://centrepointschools.com/

To know more about the Cambridge K-12 school: https://cpsintl.in/

To know more about the Pre-Schools: https://motherspet.com/

