Lighting the Path to Spirituality: Halonix launches 'Wall De-Light - Spiritual Series LED Lights'

Crafted with devotion and precision, the Spiritual Series lights feature the inscription of Lord Ram's name, the sacred image of Lord Ganesh, and the Om symbol, bridging the gap between traditional spirituality and modern aesthetics. The series offers two contemporary designs - Round and Square, both in 12W LED, priced at INR 349 only. Built on Halonix's revolutionary Unifit Technology platform that allows these slim lights to be mounted on the wall, the sacred images are easily visible to all. The innovative features, design, and functionality make it a reliable, cost-effective lighting solution for illuminating spaces and bringing a spiritual essence to the room.

Enthusiastic about the launch of the new product, Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies, said, "We have brought together a new dimension to wall lighting with a product that celebrates faith and pays homage to our cultural roots. Considering the Indian sentiments, our Spiritual Series is not just lighting spaces; it's lighting up the essence of India's timeless heritage and shared beliefs. This is a testament to our unwavering perseverance and dedicated R&D and design teams creating unmatched products tailored to meet the demands of the Indian market."

Halonix's' Wall De-Light – Spiritual series is available on leading e-commerce platforms and electrical retail stores nationwide. It is priced at INR 349 only, with the blessing of a 2-year warranty. Each bulb is a testament to Halonix's commitment to quality and innovation, manufactured in their state-of-the-art Haridwar facility, ensuring that each light carries a piece of our heritage.

About Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Halonix Technologies is a market leader in the lighting industry. Leveraging this expertise, Halonix is singularly equipped to design, develop, and manufacture products tailor made for the Indian consumer. The company boasts a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haridwar, accredited with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications. Halonix is one of the few companies in India to feature a fully accredited NABL self-certified laboratory and a cutting-edge R&D laboratory within its manufacturing premises. This enables its dedicated R&D and design teams to pioneer innovative products that meet and exceed market needs. Committed to providing unparalleled customer service, Halonix has established a pan-India service network catering to retail and institutional segments. Its expansive distribution network includes over 800 dealers and distributors, supported by 20 depots nationwide, ensuring product availability across the country.

