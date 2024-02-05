Limelight Diamonds Presents the 'Te Amo Collection'

This Valentines Day, Fall in Love with Sustainable Diamonds

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the season of love around the corner, it's time to give your loved one something stunning. In a dazzling celebration of love and luxury, Limelight Diamonds, India's largest sustainable lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, unveils the exclusive 'Te Amo' collection, with a special 10% discount on their exquisite lab-grown diamond-studded jewellery, from 3rd to 14th February.

Te Amo Collection offer valid till 14th February

The 'Te Amo' collection features a range of dazzling eco-friendly diamond-studded jewellery, offering a stunning combination of vibrant rings and pendants set in yellow, white and rose gold. Each piece is carefully designed to capture the spirit of a modern love story with sustainability. From contemporary to trendy designs, the collection offers customers a variety of unique designs which will perfectly suit their individual style for everyday luxury.

Speaking on the new collection, Mrs. Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder and Managing Director of Limelight Diamonds, said, "We have launched an array of lovely design options in lab-grown diamond jewellery under the 'Te Amo' collection. The design narrative of our collection is contemporary and versatile. These products are conceptualized keeping different styles and personalities in mind. Our collection resonates with the new age value that defines the younger generation's interpretation of love and emotion. They serve as an ideal gift option for your loved ones."

She further adds, "Lab-grown diamonds have gained massive popularity in recent years with a lot of awareness within the consumers. Affluent consumers are looking for greener, pocket-friendly choices of lab-grown diamonds this season. The unique & independent personality of lab-grown diamonds as a sustainable & environmentally friendly yet affordable gemstone is extremely well accepted in the millennial consumers and is increasingly reflecting in the sales of lab-grown diamond-studded jewellery across India."

Limelight Lab-grown Diamonds has established itself as the go-to destination for all things Solitaire, which offers a wide range of exquisite solitaire rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklines that reflect a perfect blend of new age technology and traditional fine jewellery. The brand's jewellery combines craftsmanship and elegance, offering sustainable luxury that allows consumers to make a responsible and conscious choice for the environment.

Over the years, Limelight has been able to spread its wings in India with a network of 8 stores, 40+ shop-in-shops and a thriving presence in 25+ cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata etc.

This valentine's day, turn to Limelight Diamonds 'Te Amo collection' for chic and contemporary lab-grown diamond jewellery, and visit the nearest store to avail this irresistible offer.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333964/Te_Amo_Collection_Limelight.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050541/4368585/Limelight_Logo.jpg