Literacy Research Association announces Major Keynote for Honolulu 2026 Conference

Information concerning registration for the LRA 2026 conference, which will include a keynote address by Dr. Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, is expected to be released shortly on the Literacy Research Association website. Individuals who intend to submit a response to the LRA 2026 Call for Proposals are requested to complete this action by March 1, 2026. The submission portal for proposals is located on the LRA 2026 All Academic website.

The speakers' series and associated sessions will explore the conference theme, "Manifesting Quantum Imaginaries: Re-searching Literacies as a Transcontextual Enterprise," inviting a metaphorical reimagination of literacies through a quantum lens and emphasizing literacy as a dynamic, transcontextual practice.

Keynote Details

Speaker: Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Ph.D., Professor of English Education, Teachers College, Columbia University

Title: Archaeologies of Self and Re-Searching Literacies as Healing Praxis

Abstract: This keynote emphasizes literacy, research, and teaching as healing practices rooted in self-knowledge and relationships. Building on the Archaeology of Self, it calls for a recursive, relational approach to learning that challenges linear, uni-directional models and foregrounds racial literacy and healing as core to the future of education.

When: December 4, 2026

Where: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, Honolulu, HI

Access: Public keynote; available via registration for the conference

Connect: LinkedIn (@yolandasealeyruiz-714a24126/) | Instagram (@yolie_sealeyruiz)

Lead Organizer Quote

"Literacies are not static add-ons to education; they are living, moving practices that unfold across time, space, and communities," said Patriann Smith, LRA 2026 Conference Chair. "Our keynote speaker's scholarship invites us to reframe literacy as a healing, collective practice, and to imagine classrooms and communities where literacies travel across borders and contexts all-at-once."

Key Highlights and Takeaways

A keynote that links quantum imaginaries with practical, equitable literacy practices in diverse classrooms and communities where artificial intelligence requires a reimagination of what it means to teach and to research literacies.

An introduction to the Archaeology of Self framework and its implications for culturally responsive pedagogy and Racial Literacy Development inspired by the forthcoming book " Archaeology of Self by Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz " and by the TEDx Talk " Truth, Love and Racial Literacy ."

A preview of conference sessions on transcontextual literacies, spaces of learning, and the role of AI, quantum computing, and metaverse-era tools in literacy education.

Opportunities for educators to engage in professional development, classroom pilots, and community-based literacy initiatives.

Why This Matters

The keynote situates literacy as a living practice that travels through time, space, and identity, aligning with global pushes for equity, justice, and culturally sustaining pedagogy in a rapidly changing technological era. It marks a critical moment in the ongoing effort to reimagine literacies in motion, ensuring diverse learners have access to the skills and resources needed to thrive.

**Conference Agenda Highlights**

Presidential Address

Oscar S. Causey Address

Distinguished Scholar Lifetime Achievement Address

Presidential Special Sessions featuring Native Hawaiian Practitioners & Scholars

Scholars of color Transitioning into Academic Research institutions (STAR) Reception

Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Luncheon

Ethnicity, Race, & Multilingualism (ERM) Reception

Reading Hall of Fame Mentoring Session

Honorable Mention of a K-12 Teacher

Integrative Research Review Panel

Newcomers Welcome Reception

Award Presentations

Study Groups

Trivia Night

Vital Issues

Town Hall

Media Contact:

Patriann Smith

[email protected]

https://literacyresearchassociation.org

The Literacy Research Association is a non-profit professional organization, comprised of individuals who share an interest in advancing literacy theory, research, and practice. For over seven decades, LRA has served as a foundational source of information for literacy researchers and practitioners. As the publisher of the Journal of Literacy Research and of the Literacy Research: Theory, Method, and Practice, and as a primary outlet for the dissemination of research reports and policy briefs surrounding literacy, LRA continues to function as a premiere outlet for the publication of literacy research in the United States and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919454/Literacy_Research_Association__Dr_Yolanda_Sealey_Ruiz.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919456/Literacy_Research_Association__2026_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474409/LRA_Logo__ID_493701450d94_Logo.jpg