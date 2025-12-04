Lockheed Martin Celebrates Delivery of the 250th C-130 Empennage Assembly

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) marked the delivery of the 250th C–130J Super Hercules tail component manufactured by Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL), a major milestone in the long–standing aerospace partnership between India and the United States.

TLMAL, a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin was established in 2010 in Hyderabad.

The empennage, the complete C-130J tail assembly and horizontal and vertical stabilizers essential for aircraft stability and control, is a critical component of the iconic C–130 Hercules, the world's most versatile and operationally proven military airlifter.

Produced in India by TLMAL at its advanced aerospace facility in Hyderabad, the C-130J tail or empennage is shipped to the United States for integration into C–130J aircraft built at Lockheed Martin's facility in Marietta, Georgia.

"This 250th delivery highlights the deep collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Indian industry and reinforces India's growing role in the global aerospace supply chain," said Rod McLean, vice president, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions. "The quality, precision and reliability demonstrated by our Indian partners directly support the C–130J fleet that serves 23 nations around the world for 20 missions ranging from humanitarian aid to special operations. It is a product that is built to deliver and built to last."

Lockheed Martin's supply chain relies on a diversified, global network of vetted suppliers and the TLMAL facility in Hyderabad is a strong testament to it built on decades of partnership with India.

Since the inception of the empennage program, Lockheed Martin and TLMAL have collaborated on advanced manufacturing, quality control and workforce development. This partnership contributes significantly to India's "Make In India" goals and expanding aerospace and defense manufacturing capabilities while supporting Lockheed Martin's global production requirements for the C–130.

The delivery of the 250th empennage marks a major step forward in the strategic industrial relationship between India and the United States, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, durability, and long–term global–security cooperation.

"Our teamwork and ability to deliver have set us apart, and set the standard for tactical airlifters," said McLean. "The world benefits from what we build together."

About the C-130J-30

The C-130J-30 delivers unmatched interoperability with global air forces, robust industrial partnerships, and verified low lifecycle costs with significant fuel savings resulting in a reduced carbon footprint compared to other medium-sized jet airlifters. Since the arrival of India's first C-130J-30 in 2011, Indian Air Force crews have demonstrated the capabilities found only on a Super Hercules ― from landing at the world's highest airfield to daring night operations in inclement weather.

The global C-130J fleet spans 23 nations with more than 20 air worthiness certifications. More than 3 million flight hours have been logged by more than 560 C-130Js in support of 20 different mission requirements, including critical worldwide search and rescue, peacekeeping, combat delivery, maritime patrol, special operations, aerial refueling, commercial cargo transport, medevac and humanitarian response missions.

For additional information, visit our websites: www.lockheedmartin.com/c130 or www.lockheedmartin.com/india.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.

Lockheed Martin India's joint ventures, apprenticeship and community initiatives, and annual suppliers conference underscore its commitment to Indian industry, talent and progress.

Follow @LMIndiaNews on X, for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954774/Lockheed_Martin_Logo.jpg