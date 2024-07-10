Locobuzz Recognised by Microsoft as AI First Mover in leveraging GenAI for Customer Experience Management

MUMBAI, India, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locobuzz, a global leader in customer experience management (CXM), is thrilled to share that it has been recognised for its pioneering work in AI-powered CXM solutions as AI First Mover by Microsoft.

Locobuzz believes the future of customer experience management lies in AI as a copilot, augmenting an agent's capabilities to draft complex responses with a click of a button and enabling them to navigate intricate knowledge bases and business processes efficiently. By leveraging AI, agents can minimize their learning curve and maximize their effectiveness.

"We are thrilled to be recognised as an AI First Mover by Microsoft," said Vishal Agarwal, CEO of Locobuzz. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI in customer experience management. Our partnership with Microsoft has been instrumental in our journey, and we look forward to continuing to drive innovation in this space."

Enhancing Agent Capabilities with AI led Data-Driven Insights

At Locobuzz, AI is viewed as a valuable copilot, assisting agents by summarizing conversations, suggesting next steps, and even recommending appropriate responses by also translating it to desired languages. This innovative approach is made possible through the use of Azure GPT APIs, which drive Locobuzz's AI solutions.

"At Locobuzz, our vision is to empower businesses with deeper insights into their digital data, enabling them to understand what works, identify areas for improvement, and automate content categorization for enhanced decision-making. We are committed to helping our customers unlock the full potential of their data to stay ahead in the digital landscape," added Nitin Agarwal, CTO at Locobuzz.

Measurable Results and Continuous Innovation

Locobuzz's AI solutions have delivered measurable results for clients, including a 20-30% reduction in average handle time (AHT) and a 25-40% increase in agent productivity. By continuously enhancing its platform with advanced AI capabilities like predictive analytics and real-time sentiment analysis, Locobuzz empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions and improve customer loyalty.

About Locobuzz

Locobuzz is a global enterprise software company specializing in digital customer experience management. Its unified CX platform integrates advanced AI, ML, Big Data, and Analytics to provide real-time customer insights, automated support, and end-to-end social media management. Trusted by over 300 Fortune 500 companies across various industries, Locobuzz operates in seven countries, including India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the USA, the UK, and Sri Lanka.

About Microsoft AI First Movers Program

The Microsoft AI First Movers Program recognizes organizations at the forefront of AI innovation. These companies leverage Microsoft's advanced AI technologies to drive digital transformation and deliver cutting-edge solutions across various industries.

