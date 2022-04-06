LocoNav Joins Forces with Locus as a Strategic Partner to enable digital transformation in the Global Logistics Industry

Co-Founders - Shridhar Gupta and Vidit Jain, said, "Collaboration is the first step to growth and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Locus to solve for complex supply chain challenges. This partnership will help us unlock great value for the entire ecosystem, supporting us in our mission to democratize fleet tech."

Pranjal Swarup, Director Partnerships, Locus, said, "We are extremely excited about our collaboration with LocoNav and are looking forward to adding more value for enterprise customers with our last-mile optimization platform. This collaboration will help us empower our enterprise clients with a world-class fleet visibility tool."

Locus uses machine learning, deep tech and proprietary algorithms to solve complex last-mile problems. Inefficiencies like delays caused by congestion, suboptimal routes, accidents or cargo thefts, and excessive fuel consumption - caused by speeding, idling or harsh acceleration, can negatively impact a delivery business.

Loconav's fleet management solutions (FMS) that include offerings such as track & trace, fuel monitoring, onboard diagnostics with real-time alerts, rich analytics, customized reports, and more will help locus optimize multiple vehicle operations. End-to-end visibility gives Locus's clients the opportunity to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs and streamline customer experience.

About LocoNav

Founded in 2016, LocoNav is a full-stack fleet software company focused on democratizing access to fleet technology across global emerging and high-growth markets. Powered by AI and IoT LocoNav solutions empower fleet owners and operators to achieve operational efficiencies, cost savings along with driver and vehicle safety. Operating in over 50 countries LocoNav has raised $37M in a Series B round from Quiet Capital, Anthemis Group, Sequoia Capital India, Fundamental, RIT Capital Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures, Village Global, among others. LocoNav was awarded the Best Software Solutions Provider of the Year: SaaS in Startup 2022 by Entrepreneur India. https://loconav.com/

For queries contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781639/LocoNav_Locus.jpg

SOURCE LocoNav