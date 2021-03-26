Logitech Partners With Arpita Mehta to Showcase a Customized Collection at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

Arpita Mehta, inspired by the Logitech Pebble mouse M350 and the K380 keyboard, showcased customized designed sleeves using her prints at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021. Especially curated for people to match their contemporary professional lifestyle, the sleeves have been designed to complement the smooth organic shape of the devices for everyday multitasking. Crafted with delicate and tasteful pastel colors, the designer sleeves offer comfortable fit and stays true to the brand's minimalistic approach that resonates with a modern-day lifestyle of consumers. As the country is adapting to a hybrid working environment, Logitech strives to offer products that fit the curated lifestyle of the customers and allows them to work from anywhere.

Talking about the collaboration, Mr. SrinivasRao Vishnubhotla, Country Head, Logitech India, said, "Our collaboration with Lakme Fashion Week and designer Arpita Mehta brings forth an amalgamation of technology and style that compliments the contemporary lifestyle of our consumers. The collaboration aimed to perfectly blend the stylish, modern and thoughtfully designed mouse and keyboard by Logitech with the minimalist, yet fashion-forward fare of the sleeves designed by Arpita Mehta. With a range of colours to perfectly match the rest of the accessories, the premium and compact Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse & K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard offers customers the freedom to adapt to remote working environment."

The collection explored the unique, surprising character within all women. A trait that all women relate to and is synonymous with their everyday challenges in different roles - a concept that Logitech strongly resonates and supports. It featured four distinct prints that were curated especially for this association; floral, a classic that represents the versatile women; the abstract print that is meant for a woman that is bold and strong; the leaf print for the whimsical boho woman, and lastly, the butti print for the understated women.

Designer Arpita Mehta said, "Lakme Fashion Week has always given me the opportunity to do something new and challenging. This season collaborating with Logitech was exciting and very special to me as we both share the same ethos. I had kept the collection easy breezy with our signature detailing making it perfect for a getaway to your favourite holiday destination or a brunch date."

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

About Arpita Mehta:

Designer Arpita Mehta charted her journey in the world of fashion in 2009, and has since become a new-age force to be reckoned with. The label's minimalist yet fashion-forward fare brings about a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs that enhances the feminine silhouette. Arpita Mehta's name has consequently become synonymous with her signature aesthetic of hand-embroidered mirror work ensembles in contemporary cuts and eclectic colour palettes. The label is best known for its flattering take on Indian wear that views fashion as a form of self-expression to make the wearer feel confident and beautiful.

About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the 'Make in India' label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, who's heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts. For more information, please visit: www.fdci.org

About Lakmé:

Lakmé, is India's no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Lakmé has been the pioneer of the make-up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 by launching numerous trends leading and high-performance products. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian woman's needs, Lakmé offers women a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio as well as contemporary services at Lakmé Salons, India's no.1 salon chain. For Further Information log on to www.Lakméindia.com

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474806/Arpita_Mehta_Logitech.jpg

SOURCE Logitech