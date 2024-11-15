LONGi's Solar Panels Enhance Sustainability in Bengaluru's Residential Complex

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, in partnership with SolarSquare, has completed a 342 kW solar project using advanced Hi-MO 5 solar panels for a residential apartment complex in Bengaluru.

Launched seven months ago, this solar project is set to save the residential complex up to $47,736 annually and has already generated an impressive 340,000 units of electricity. Thanks to the high efficiency of the solar modules, significant economies of scale, and the inherent advantages of rooftop solar, the project is projected to reach its break-even point within just 4.75 years.

Before the installation of the rooftop solar panels, residents faced annual electricity costs of approximately $143,305. The switch to solar energy is expected to result in annual savings between $47,768-$53,768, effectively reducing their electricity expenses by around 33%.

Nikhil Nahar, Co-founder and Director of SolarSquare, stated, "Through our strategic partnership with LONGi over the years, our customers have gained access to state-of-the-art technology for their projects. LONGi's solar panels consistently deliver performance and help our customers save on electricity bills. With a shared vision to accelerate the mass adoption of renewable energy and enhance sustainability, our partnership has continually provided innovative solutions, earning the trust of our customers."

LONGi remains committed to delivering advanced solar technology and helping more residential complexes achieve energy independence through its highly efficient and reliable products.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com