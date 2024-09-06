LootMogul: Transforming Sports Fandom through Vertical AI Innovation

"The future of sports is evolving beyond mere spectatorship—it's about immersing yourself in the action. With Vertical AI, ambassadors, fans, brands now have the tools to create, engage with, and even monetize their own sports experiences. This marks a significant leap in AI-driven transformation, and we're thrilled to be leading the charge," says Kuntal Sampat COO & Co-Founder of LootMogul.

Empowering Fans to Take the Wheel with AI

Vertical AI is the key to unlocking this next-generation fan experience. By tailoring AI models specifically for the sports world, LootMogul is creating tools that put fans in the driver's seat, allowing them to express their passion and creativity like never before.

Here's how LootMogul is using Vertical AI to revolutionize sports fandom:

Text-to-Games: Always wanted to create a personalized sports game? LootMogul AI-powered engine, powered by OpenAI's GPT, makes it possible. Simply describe the game concept using text prompts, and watch how LootMogul's AI brings the user's vision to life. This is the power of the AI Native Vertical SaaS platform – making complex technology accessible and user-friendly for everyone.

vision to life. This is the power of the AI Native Vertical SaaS platform – making complex technology accessible and user-friendly for everyone. Text-to-Merch: Celebrate a team's triumphs with a custom merchandise line. LootMogul's intuitive platform, leveraging the power of Meta AI's LLaMA, allows for designing unique apparel and accessories based on real-time game events or creative inspiration. And with integrated drop shipping model, creations can be sold on platforms like TikTok Shops and Amazon without ever holding inventory.

Building a Secure and Transparent Future with WEB3

LootMogul is built on the foundation of WEB3, ensuring a secure, transparent, and community-driven experience for all. Each game, piece of merchandise, and digital asset on the platform is secured using blockchain technology, guaranteeing authenticity and giving a true ownership. The decentralized approach ensures that the power stays in the hands of the fans, fostering a fairer and more equitable sports ecosystem.

The Power of LootMogul's AI Infrastructure

While it might sound complex, the Vertical AI infrastructure and AI Native Vertical SaaS make it all feasible without complex coding. LootMogul is developing a native AI SaaS and AI infrastructure that enables the creation of immersive sports experiences. The platform, powered by Vertical AI, is designed to be user-friendly and accessible, allowing fans and creators to focus on what they do best: creating and engaging with immersive sports experiences without needing complex coding knowledge.

Real-World Impact and Community Engagement

LootMogul is incredibly proud of the community they've built, with 397 brand ambassadors, a reach of 172 million, and 4 million monthly active users already engaged in the LootMogul experience. But this is just the beginning.

Join the Movement: Shaping the Future of Sports Together

LootMogul is a trailblazing sports technology company leveraging Vertical AI to transform the $500B sports industry. The proprietary AI engine, specifically tailored for sports, positions LootMogul to capture a substantial share of the burgeoning Vertical AI market.

Thrilled to invite to the LootMogul platform, where sports and Vertical AI converge to shape the future. Whether a passionate sports fan, innovative entrepreneur, or AI enthusiast, every voice matters in this exciting journey.

