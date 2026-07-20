BENGALURU, India, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife India has released a compelling new episode of its flagship podcast, Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India. This episode features Lt. Gen. D. S. Hooda, former General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, in an inspiring conversation on leadership, discipline, courage and resilience.

Lt. Gen. D. S. Hooda Shares Powerful Lessons on Leadership, Discipline and Resilience on Herbalife India's Live Your Best Life, Unscripted

Titled 'Discipline Beyond the Uniform,' the episode explores the timeless principles that shape exceptional leaders and demonstrates how the values developed through military service remain relevant in every aspect of life.

At a time when leadership is often associated with authority and achievement, Lt. Gen. Hooda offers a refreshing perspective by focusing on the qualities that truly define a leader. Through personal experiences from decades of military service, he explains how discipline, resilience, composure and clear decision making become invaluable during moments of uncertainty and pressure.

The conversation takes listeners through his remarkable journey, from growing up in an Army family and undergoing the demanding training of the National Defence Academy to leading one of India's most important military commands. Along the way, he reflects on the experiences that shaped his character and leadership philosophy.

One of the central themes of the episode is courage. Lt. Gen. Hooda challenges the common belief that courage means being fearless.

"Fear is a natural human emotion. Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is your ability to overcome fear and continue doing what needs to be done," he shares during the conversation.

The discussion also explores how leaders should respond to setbacks, criticism and failure. Rather than dwelling on difficult circumstances, Lt. Gen. Hooda explains why the focus should always shift towards finding solutions and moving forward with purpose.

Commenting on the episode, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said:

"Leadership is not only about professional success. It is about the values that guide our decisions every day. Our conversation with Lt. Gen. D. S. Hooda offers timeless lessons on discipline, resilience and courage that extend far beyond military service. Through Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, we continue to bring meaningful conversations that inspire people to unlock their potential and lead with purpose."

The episode also highlights how physical fitness, mental conditioning and consistent discipline work together to build resilience over time. Drawing from experiences that include military training, disaster relief operations and leading under extraordinary circumstances, Lt. Gen. Hooda demonstrates that leadership is developed through everyday habits rather than extraordinary moments alone.

Key themes discussed in the episode include:

Why discipline is the foundation of lasting success

Understanding the true meaning of courage

Leading with clarity during moments of pressure and uncertainty

Building resilience through adversity and failure

Lessons from military leadership that apply to everyday life

The importance of physical fitness and mental conditioning

Developing character through consistent discipline

Leadership principles that extend beyond the uniform

This episode reinforces Herbalife India's commitment to promoting holistic wellbeing by bringing together conversations that inspire individuals to strengthen not only their physical health but also their mindset, leadership and personal growth.

Watch Now

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjXrwCZw7eQ

Also streaming on:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5twXETf6GWLYLcHcKluF6T?si=22265039e59b4980

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/discipline-beyond-the-uniform-ft-lt-gen-d-s-hooda/id1808386057?i=1000776713793

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a53233b6-84b5-43ce-a34a-5230c769168b/episodes/c4307fa7-6fd2-4a4f-9847-2a9fb5924531/live-your-best-life-unscripted-discipline-beyond-the-uniform-ft-lt-gen-d-s-hooda-live-your-best-life-unscripted

About Herbalife

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.