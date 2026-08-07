MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Datamatics, a global leader in content, retail support, and technology solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of TNQTech, a leading Chennai-based publishing technology company. This transaction marks a significant milestone in Lumina Datamatics' organic and inorganic growth strategy and positions the combined organization among the world's largest providers of scholarly publishing solutions.

Lumina Datamatics Completes Acquisition of TNQTech, Creating a Global Leader in Scholarly Publishing Solutions

The announcement follows the signing of a definitive agreement in December 2024 to acquire an 80% controlling stake in TNQTech. With the acquisition of the remaining 20%, the transaction has now been completed, making TNQTech a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Lumina Datamatics.

The combined entity brings together Lumina Datamatics' global scale, customer relationships, technology expertise, and service excellence with TNQTech's proven leadership in scholarly publishing technology and AI-enabled solutions. In addition, this acquisition will accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver greater speed, quality, and value to publishers worldwide.

Sameer Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, Lumina Datamatics & TNQTech, said:

"The successful acquisition of TNQTech marks a defining milestone in our journey. Together, we have created a leading global partner for scholarly publishing solutions, combining deep domain expertise with next-generation AI technologies to help publishers transform their businesses."

He further added, "Our focus is on driving the next wave of growth through innovation, AI-led transformation, and strategic investments in technology. Integrating exceptional talent, complementary capabilities, and a shared vision for the future, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate product innovation, expand our global footprint, and deliver greater value to customers worldwide. We believe this combination creates tremendous opportunities to redefine how scholarly content is created, managed, enriched, and delivered in the years ahead."

Mariam Ram, Founder and Director, TNQTech, said:

"Becoming a part of Lumina Datamatics is the right step for TNQTech. Our technology and domain expertise align perfectly with their scale and reach in scholarly publishing. I am confident TNQTech's people, products and customers are now in the hands of a reliable, trusted organization that will carry our vision forward while driving the next phase of innovation and growth."

The combined organization is uniquely positioned to support publishers across the entire content lifecycle—from manuscript submission, peer review, and editorial workflows to production, digital publishing, accessibility, analytics, and AI-powered content enrichment. Customers will benefit from an expanded portfolio of intelligent publishing platforms, domain expertise, automation capabilities, and global scale.

As the publishing industry continues to evolve, Lumina Datamatics remains committed to driving innovation and delivering technology-enabled solutions that help publishers improve efficiency, accelerate growth, and unlock new opportunities in an increasingly digital and AI-driven landscape.

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner providing digital content services, retail support services, and technology solutions to companies in the publishing and retail industries worldwide. With 7,500+ employees across the US, UK, Germany, the Philippines, and India, the company serves 8 of the top 10 academic publishers, and 3 of the top 5 retailers and marketplaces, delivering AI-powered, technology-driven solutions that help customers accelerate innovation, improve efficiency, and drive business growth.