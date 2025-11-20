Lumina Datamatics Partners with Dhana Sundarambal Charitable Society for Pond Restoration Project in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY, India, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Datamatics Limited, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhana Sundarambal Charitable Society to support the restoration of the Muzhiyan Kulam Pond located at Pooranankuppam, Puducherry.

As part of the MoU, Lumina Datamatics will be sponsoring the restoration efforts, providing significant financial support for the project, which will be executed by Dhana Sundarambal Charitable Society.

The initiative aims to rejuvenate the Muzhiyan Kulam water reservoir, strengthen the local ecosystem, and improve water conservation in the region. The project includes activities such as masonry and structural work, RCC column construction, grading, and revetment to reinforce the pond's embankments. The restoration will be implemented in multiple stages with completion targeted by February 2026.

Speaking on the partnership, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman & CEO, TNQTech, said, "The Muzhiyan Kulam Pond restoration aligns with our CSR goal of creating sustainable impact within communities. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to environmental preservation and improve local water infrastructure in Puducherry."

Dhana Sundarambal Charitable Society focuses on improving the lives of individuals and communities through various social development projects. The organization will oversee the on-ground execution of the pond restoration work in coordination with local authorities.

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space, and our customers include 9 of the 10 largest Publishers and 3 of the 5 largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7,000 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674666/5538463/Lumina_Datamatics_Logo.jpg

