MUMBAI, India, March 6, 2026 -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced its recognition among the top 1% of companies worldwide in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Lupin attained a score of 91 out of 100, establishing itself as the leading pharmaceutical company globally, and the leader across all sectors in India, surpassing both Indian and international peers.

Lupin Ranks No. 1 Globally in Pharma; Tops All Sectors in India in S&P ESG Assessment 2025

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment—one of the world's most comprehensive ESG benchmarks—evaluates companies on industry-specific economic, environmental, and social criteria. Lupin has been included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2026 for the third consecutive year. Yearbook members are selected based on scores from the S&P Global 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, with companies required to rank in the top 15% of their industry and within 30% of the industry's top performer. Of the more than 9,200 companies assessed across 59 industries, 848 earned Yearbook inclusion.

"This recognition by S&P Global places Lupin among the topmost global sustainability leaders and reinforces our long-term commitment to embedding ESG principles into our business strategy," said Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO and Head of IT and API Plus SBU, Lupin. "It strengthens our resolve to accelerate our sustainability roadmap and deepen ESG integration across our value chain, while continuing to create positive outcomes for patients, communities, and stakeholders worldwide."

Lupin's recognition reflects its sustained focus on responsible business practices, strong governance, environmental stewardship, and positive social impact across its global operations.

About S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026

The Sustainability Yearbook aims to distinguish those companies within their industries that have each demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability. For further details on Lupin's distinction and to explore the official rankings, please visit the Yearbook ranking website.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries – Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

