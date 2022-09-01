Luxury Fashion Ecommerce Retailer Aza Fashions Partners with N7-The Nitrogen Platform, Registers 40% Increased Website Performance

Aza Fashions, Mumbai based luxury fashion retailer, recently tied up with N7 – The Nitrogen Platform to improve its online shopping experience for its customers.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aza Fashions is one of the top luxury Apparel and Fashion retailers in India, offering an expansive selection of bridal couture, festive fusion, contemporary apparel, and accessories for women, men, and kids. A pioneer in the Indian luxury fashion space since 2005, it showcases the latest collections by some of India's most talented and acclaimed designers, including Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Rohit Bal, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Gaurav Gupta, Anju Modi, Anushree Reddy, and many more.

As a part of this engagement, Aza aimed to create a better shopping experience for customers on its e-commerce website. One major challenge faced by its website was they wanted to load image-heavy pages quickly even in remote areas and keep infrastructure costs down. Their challenge was mainly related to the website. Amid the post pandemic period, they also wanted to tap the website traffic during the peak shopping season and increase conversions.

For starters, N7 – The Nitrogen Platform is an omni-channel performance optimizer developed exclusively for digital retailers to improve Customer experience by enhancing speed, scale and security for web and mobile applications while saving on infrastructure costs. It seamlessly works with all commerce platforms making its clients' storefront available in peak traffic for any location, device, and platform at Zero Installation, Zero Code Change and Zero hardware to buy.

Worldwide, a strong platform was urgently needed to help create a world-class user experience on the website due to the post-pandemic increase in traffic to eCommerce and e-retailers globally. The platform's AI driven Optimization allowed Aza Fashions to reduce image sizes, improve quality, and speed up application delivery, reducing load times as customers scroll through product pages.

Aza Fashions CEO, Vipul Bathwal says, "We had been looking for a stable, robust solution for our website as more and more customers are visiting our website, exploring it on daily basis. We wanted to address the page load time issues, create an enhanced experience for them and subsequently, increase conversions. After a few trials, we found N7 – The Nitrogen Platform's AI driven Image Optimization feature to be perfect."

On this occasion, N7 - The Nitrogen Platform CEO Manoj Bubna explains, "With Nitrogen, we've noticed a significant boost in their site performance, which helps Aza Fashions compete more effectively in a sector where delivery time is essential. They are far more prepared than their competitors and deliver a seamless and exceptional customer experience."

Aza Fashions is one of India's premier retailers of luxury goods, providing a wide range of bridal couture, festive fusion, modern clothing, and accessories for women, men, and children. Since 2005, they have been a pioneer in the Indian luxury fashion industry. It features the most recent collections from the country's most celebrated and skilled designers.

N7 - Nitrogen Platform is a new age Digital experience and Streaming platform that delivers better digital experiences, drives conversions and increases engagement. It accelerates performance by using predictive caching, 3rd party Java Script Manager and instantaneous rendering of catalog & product pages. With its ultra-fast network and edge computing, the Nitrogen platform is used by its globally located customers to provide accelerated content delivery, supreme quality video, advanced security & hyper-personalized experiences. It also includes a real digital experience monitor that provides an unprecedented level of insight into user interactions and server-side application transactions. To know more, visit - https://www.n7.io/

Global brands like Shoppers Stop, Kalyan Jewellers, Candere, Hopscotch, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Capital, Isha Foundation, and many more, rely on N7 – The Nitrogen platform for their website's performance, security and scalability needs.

