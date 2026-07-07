L&W Constructions Private Limited highlights Bengaluru Court ruling in dispute involving Lee Kim Tah suit against Woh Hup nominee directors

Court had earlier cautioned plaintiff on media reporting of proceedings; directors secure key procedural victory in cross-border JV dispute

BENGALURU, India, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L&W Constructions Private Limited (LWCPL), a joint venture company of Singapore-based construction groups Woh Hup Holdings and Lee Kim Tah, has highlighted a significant ruling by the Bengaluru Commercial Court in litigation arising from the governance of the company. The Court has returned a suit filed by Singapore-based Lee Kim Tah (LKT) against Woh Hup nominee directors Yong Tiam Yoon and Yong Kon Yoon, holding that allegations relating to directors' fiduciary duties do not qualify as a 'commercial dispute' under the Commercial Courts Act.

Appearing for the directors, Senior Counsel M. Dhyan Chinappa and Keystone Partners argued that the suit was not maintainable before the Commercial Court as the allegations concerned statutory duties of directors under company law rather than commercial contracts.

The dispute stems from a governance disagreement between Singapore construction groups Lee Kim Tah and Woh Hup Holdings over the management of L&W Constructions Private Limited (LWCPL), a joint venture company of the two groups.

Lee Kim Tah alleged that Yong Tiam Yoon and Yong Kon Yoon, who were nominated to LWCPL's Board by Woh Hup, failed to act against former Managing Director Asaithambi Manickam despite investigations and governance reviews that allegedly identified serious irregularities and losses within the company.

The Court rejected Lee Kim Tah's argument that the dispute arose from a shareholder agreement and a commercial joint venture, holding that the mere fact that directors were nominated under such arrangements did not transform an alleged breach of fiduciary duties into a commercial dispute.

The ruling vindicates the directors, who maintained throughout that the claim was misconceived and the injunction improperly obtained.

The Woh Hup nominee directors also informed the Court that journalists from Chinese-language media outlets had approached them for comments even before they had been formally served with court papers. The Court also issued a caution regarding publication of court proceedings.

"But as a word of caution plaintiff shall ensure that orders of the court shall be published in the press as it is and nothing beyond," the Court observed.

Implications for foreign investors

The ruling could have broader implications for foreign investors operating through Indian joint ventures.

Cross-border shareholder disputes frequently involve allegations concerning board governance, nominee directors and management decisions. The Bengaluru Court's decision draws a distinction between disputes arising directly from commercial contracts and those centred on statutory obligations imposed on directors under company law.