Lyric's Smart Logistics and Warehousing Projects Exceed 2 Billion in Deliveries

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its deep industry understanding and keen market insights, Lyric focuses on addressing the pain points and challenges in warehouse operations, offering customized smart warehousing solutions.

Lyric's Smart Logistics(including autonomous mobile robots) and Warehousing Product Matrix

These solutions effectively help businesses reduce inventory management costs and improve efficiency. In recent years, Lyric's delivery value in smart logistics (including autonomous mobile robots) and intelligent warehousing projects has exceeded 2 billion yuan, revolutionizing enterprise warehousing models and accelerating the industry's smart transformation.

Lyric stands out in the hardware field with its innovative approach, with a full range of automated warehousing equipment that is independently developed and meticulously manufactured.

The product line includes not only heavy-duty and light-duty stacker crane series, but also autonomous mobile robots equipped with cutting-edge autonomous awareness technology, such as bi-directional shuttle cars, box-type four-way shuttles, pallet-type four-way shuttles, and mother-child shuttle cars.

These autonomous mobile robots are capable of quickly recognizing and flexibly adapting to various storage conditions, meeting customers' personalized needs for different rack heights and extreme efficiency.

They break free from the limitations of two-dimensional storage systems and, with their excellent autonomous navigation system and refined environmental perception, seamlessly navigate complex three-dimensional storage environments.

This optimizes vertical space utilization to the fullest, realizing high-density automated material handling and reshaping the boundaries of intelligence and agility in smart warehousing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587681/Lyric_s_Smart_Logistics_Warehousing_Projects.jpg