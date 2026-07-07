M-DAQ Global Strengthens ASEAN Footprint and Growth with Strategic Expansion into Vietnam

A strategic integration with Vietnam's METech strengthens M-DAQ's regional cross-border payments infrastructure, advancing its vision of an interconnected Southeast Asian digital economy.

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M-DAQ Global, a leading Singapore-headquartered fintech group specialising in foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payment solutions, has signed definitive agreements for a strategic integration with METech, the majority shareholder of PayME, a licensed payments service provider in Vietnam.

This milestone marks a major step in M-DAQ's ambition to build a unified ASEAN Payments Hub, providing integrated collection, FX conversion, and payout capabilities across the region. As part of this strategic integration, M-DAQ now has its own regulated payments infrastructure in Vietnam, enabling it to process local collections and payments directly in Vietnamese Dong (VND). This direct access to VND collection and payout rails reduces reliance on third-party partners, giving M-DAQ reliable control of the region's key cross-border corridors. This enables faster, more efficient flows, reducing friction for businesses operating in and out of the country.

As one of ASEAN's fastest growing economies, Vietnam represents a critical expansion corridor. METech's technical and regulatory expertise, coupled with its longstanding banking relationships, provides the essential onshore infrastructure needed to connect Vietnam to M-DAQ's broader regional platform. With both organisations serving highly complementary customer segments, the move to combine METech's local expertise with M-DAQ's regional scale will unlock strong opportunities for both parties.

M-DAQ's integration of METech marks a further step in its strategy to build a comprehensive, licensed payments footprint across ASEAN's key trade and economic corridors, building on previous expansions through EasyPay in Malaysia and Wallex in Indonesia. With METech now part of its group, M-DAQ holds five regulated licenses, including across four key ASEAN markets. Together, METech's local market expertise and M-DAQ's regional infrastructure create a stronger platform for cross-border payment flows, both within the region and between ASEAN and the rest of the world.

Tan Choon Seng, Group CEO of M-DAQ Global, said, "Vietnam is one of ASEAN's most dynamic growth markets and a key pillar for the region's digital transformation. We are proud to mark M-DAQ's first direct presence in the country through this integration, advancing our ASEAN-focused strategy. The next wave of digital business and innovators, including crypto and Web3 platforms, are increasingly recognising that scaling requires robust, fully compliant financial infrastructure. This milestone positions us well to unlock new opportunities across the region, strengthen connectivity between markets, and drive the next phase of scalable cross-border payments."

The move comes at a highly opportune time. Vietnam represents a massive business opportunity for cross-border commerce, with its digital economy rapidly accelerating to reach USD 72.1 billion in 2025. This accounts for over 14% of Vietnam's national GDP, with the government actively working to increase this volume to 30% by 2030. Furthermore, the country's domestic e-commerce market reached USD 31 billion in 2025, placing Vietnam among the top three digital economies in ASEAN, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam (MoIT). Fueled by this momentum, Vietnam's cross-border B2C e-commerce market alone is forecast to grow to USD 13.39 billion by 2031, leaving vast untapped potential for regional trade corridors.

Lê Hoàng Gia, Founder of METech, added, "We have established a deeply entrenched presence within Vietnam's financial ecosystem over the past decade, developing substantial expertise by serving the local business community. With this integration with M-DAQ, we are keen to extend our expertise to businesses beyond Vietnam, combining local infrastructure with regional reach to unlock new growth opportunities across ASEAN. Together, we are setting a new standard for how cross-border payments can be executed with speed, reliability, and transparency."

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About M-DAQ Global

M-DAQ Global is a pioneering fintech group specialising in foreign exchange (FX) & payment solutions that facilitate seamless cross-border transactions for businesses worldwide. Our proprietary technology empowers both institutional enterprise businesses and small and medium-sized businesses to navigate international trade with FX clarity, certainty, and payment mobility.

Headquartered in Singapore with an expanding presence across 7 countries and territories, M-DAQ Global provides a comprehensive suite of FX, collections, and payment solutions, as well as value-added services such as AI-driven KYB onboarding and enhanced risk management solutions, enabling businesses to transact across borders with ease amidst evolving needs.

For more information, please visit: www.m-daq.com

About METech

METech is an established financial technology group in Vietnam and the majority shareholder of PayME, a prominent licensed payment service provider headquartered in Ho Chi Minh. Through PayME, the group operates a robust domestic payment infrastructure that provides comprehensive digital payment solutions, including online payment gateways, QR code payments, digital wallets, and salary advance services.

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M-DAQ Global Media: [email protected]