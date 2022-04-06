M2P Fintech expands leadership team with key appointments

Slew of Senior technology professionals joining the company, Sriram as Head of Engineering & Sujay as Head of Risk

CHENNAI, India, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M2P Fintech, Asia's largest API infrastructure company, has named two seasoned professionals to key leadership positions. The company welcomed Sriram KS as Head of Engineering and Sujay Vasudevan as Head of Risk & Compliance. These appointments to the leadership team will further strengthen the technology leadership capital of the company and help realise its vision to be a global infrastructure business from India.

Sriram was part of the founding team at M2P Fintech and was instrumental in the development of the platform in the company's early journey. As Head of Engineering, Sriram will use his extensive experience of having created engineering platforms at firms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), BestBuy to enhance M2P's stack as the company expands to new frontiers of growth both from product and geographical reach perspective.

Sujay Vasudevan will lead Risk and Compliance functions for M2P Fintech. Sujay brings to the fore his experience across firms like Mastercard, Visa, Citibank to develop strategies by collaborating with key players in the ecosystem, thereby building new models to manage the emerging risk platform-wide and support the thriving fintech ecosystem to be ahead of the curve in managing risk associated with the products.

"We are delighted to have seasoned leaders join us at a crucial stage and are certain that with their domain expertise we will be able to enhance our offering as well as get ready to serve customers globally from India," said Prabhu Rangarajan, Co-Founder, M2P Fintech.

The M2P fintech team is further bolstered by the appointments of Parani Raja as Director of Platform Engineering and Sairam Krish as the Director of Data Engineering. Parani comes with over two decades of experience with companies like Navis, XVELA and Ideal tech labs. Sairam has worked for organisations like Coupa Software, Sahaj Software, and Thoughtworks, and has over 17 years of expertise in data engineering and architecture.

About the Leaders

Sriram KS

Sriram has rich experience of setting up and scaling the engineering solutions at companies like SAP Labs, Bestbuy and Amazon Web Services. Prior to joining M2P Fintech, Sriram was leading Development at AWS in USA responsible for the engineering of the platform. He formerly worked at BestBuy, where he oversaw engineering. He holds a Master's degree from BITS, Pilani.

Sujay Vasudevan

Sujay brings over two decades of deep experience across the Banking and Payments Industry,. Business development, direct sales, account management, credit operations, fraud risk management, audit, project management, and BPO process migration/transition are a few of his expertise.

He has a proven track record of leading risk, cyber and intelligence across organizations like Citibank, Visa and Mastercard. Prior to joining M2P, Sujay served as Vice President of Cyber & Intelligence solutions at Mastercard India. He holds a Master's degree from TAPMI.

About M2P Fintech

M2P Fintech is an API infrastructure company that enables businesses of any scale to embed financial products in their customer journeys. M2P's agile platform allows businesses to quickly create and deploy fintech products by simplifying the partnerships with Banks, PPIs, FIs and other regulated entities. M2P provides deep domain expertise with significant speed to market while maintaining the core of our offerings' scalability, security, and reliability.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, M2P operates in over 20 markets across Asia and North Africa. A few key markets apart from India include the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, the Philippines, Bahrain, and Egypt. The company plans to expand its footprint to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and across the MENA region.

