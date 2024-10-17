Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. Secures Major Order for MICE Event in Switzerland

NEW DELHI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. (BSE: 544248) (referred to as "MACH" or the "Company") has been awarded a significant order for providing its services in organising an International MICE program for 820 pax for consideration amounting to INR 21,80,00,000/- excluding GST. This program will be organized in Switzerland between 13th - 18th December 2024.

Securing this huge order underlines MACH's commitment towards enabling unique and customised services backed by a team of MICE and Events professionals working on the key essence of attention to detail, continuous budget control and endless creativity to help the client to enhance user experience and comfort.

Mr. Amit Bhatia, the Chairman & Managing Director of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd., commented on the achievement: "Securing this prestigious order underscores our company's capabilities and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class events. This is a significant milestone for Mach Conferences & Events Ltd., and we are confident that this program will set new benchmarks in the industry."

This project underlines company's position as forward-looking, future-ready organization, dedicated to revolutionizing the MICE industry through exceptional execution, expertise in crafting tailored experiences, from conceptualization to logistics, to ensure impactful events that meet our clients' objectives, leveraging innovative design, cost-effective management, and efficient operations.

ABOUT MACH CONFERENCES & EVENTS LTD. (BSE: 544248)

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. was founded in 2004 and offers a comprehensive range of customized services for the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and events sector.

The company specializes in conference management, exhibition management and global event planning. The company also takes care of all logistical aspects of events at specific destinations. This includes venue selection, accommodation, transportation logistics, local activities and on-site coordination.

The Company has established itself as a leader in the MICE industry, with a robust portfolio of services and a strong track record of successful event management. The company's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous innovation positions it well for future growth.

