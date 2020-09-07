Macmillan Education awarded 'Best Education Brand of 2020' by The Economic Times

NOIDA, India, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macmillan Education, a leading global publishing house, has been recognised as the 'Best Education Brand of 2020' at the 4th Edition of The Economic Times Best Education Brands Awards. This prestigious award acknowledges the successful contribution of Macmillan Education India, to the education ecosystem, while taking stock of the way it has evolved to stay abreast of educational advances in these dynamic times. Customers appreciated Macmillan's approach of having a symbiotic relationship with them - Macmillan listens to customers regularly, and works to meet their teaching-learning needs through relevant products and responsive service .

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director of Macmillan Education India, said, "This prestigious award is a recognition of the trust reposed in Macmillan Education, by millions of learners and teachers who have always insisted on excellence and quality in our resources and services. I would like to thank all our partners in education, for supporting us on our journey of Advancing learning with excellence."

It is no easy task to sustain a brand for over 125 years and still stay relevant and close to customers, especially young ones. Through a committed team, innovative resources, integration of technology and capacity building for teachers, Macmillan has built lasting relationships with institutions. In line with the growing digital needs of the education segment, the latest offering from the Macmillan Education portfolio is their integrated virtual learning solution, called ALTURA - Advancing Learning Through Resources and Assessment for young learners in schools. Aligned to the National Education Policy 2020, it advocates blended learning and coming with Macmillan's hallmark of quality, it is sure to take the e-learning market by storm.

About Macmillan Education:

Macmillan Education is a part of Springer Nature Group, a global and progressive business that opens doors to discovery. Macmillan Education India (MEI) set up office in the year 1892 in India. It enjoys an unrivalled reputation and publishes curriculum resources in both print and digital form, offers assessments and teacher training. MEI is today partnering with over 20,000 educational institutions and reaching over 15 million learners. It is quite probable that every graduate in India would have read Macmillan Education content at some stage of life. With 26 offices in India, we are a 500 strong team, and release over 200 new titles every year. Every year, over 15 million learners use our learning resources and over 50,000 teachers receive professional development inputs from us.

Springer Nature and Macmillan Education

SOURCE Macmillan Publishers India Pvt. Ltd.