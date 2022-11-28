Macmillan Education India aligns itself to the mission of NIPUN Bharat

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning itself to the mission of NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) Bharat, launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India under National Education Policy 2020, Macmillan Education is making efforts to transform young lives by providing literacy and numeracy resources where most needed. In classrooms around the world, Macmillan helps students acquire knowledge, develop skills and attitudes to bring about positive and lasting change in society.

Macmillan Education Team

Speaking at the SOS village in Visakhapatnam, Ms. Emma Bourne, Managing Director, Macmillan Education - Curriculum said, 'We are committed to Macmillan's pledge of providing equal learning opportunities to children from every stratum of society. At Macmillan Education, our target is to enhance every life we touch and contribute positively to the local eco-systems. We truly believe that with a little push, people can kickstart their lives to achieve their goals and lead a better life.'

Appreciating the efforts of Mr Ravindra Kumar Kona, Village Director, Mr. Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director, Macmillan Education India distributed dictionaries, workbooks and story books to children. He said, "We understand how transformational education is in India, and are passionate about providing committed organizations with learning resources that they could use to prepare young learners for life. We are proud of and humbled at being a part of the national mission of education and skill building."

The children were excited to read their storybooks and were seen eagerly browsing through them.

Know more about Macmillan at www.macmillaneducation.in

About Macmillan Education:

Macmillan Education India (MEI) has an unrivalled reputation in the school market. MEI produces curriculum resources in both print and digital form and offers assessments along with teacher training. MEI has been in the school and higher education market in India for over 130 years and is today partnering with over 20,000 schools and reaching over 10 million learners. It is quite probable that every child from a private school in India would have read Macmillan Education content at some stage of life.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956405/Macmillan_Education_Team.jpg

SOURCE Macmillan Education India