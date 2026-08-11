Steve Madden's accessible fashion brand launches on 11th August 2026, introducing trend-driven women's footwear inspired by the energy of New York City.



MUMBAI, India, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madden NYC, the accessible fashion brand from Steve Madden, will make its India debut on 11th August 2026, launching with a women's footwear collection available online and at select retailers across the country. Inspired by the energy of New York City, the brand offers fashion-forward footwear for shoppers who embrace personal style on their own terms.

Designed for consumers who express their personal style with confidence, Madden NYC celebrates individuality through fashion-forward, easy-to-wear styles for every mood, moment and occasion.

Madden NYC Launches in India Speed Speed

The debut collection includes everything from everyday sneakers and effortless slides to statement heels and elevated essentials. Featuring metallic finishes, woven textures, denim details, animal prints and playful pops of color, Madden NYC delivers fashion-forward style at an accessible price point of ₹5,000-₹7,000.

"The Indian fashion consumer is increasingly looking for brands that combine global relevance with accessible style. Madden NYC fills an exciting whitespace in the market with its fashion-forward aesthetic, strong value proposition and broad appeal. We are confident the brand will resonate with a new generation of consumers and establish a strong presence across both digital and physical retail in India," Sumeet Yadav, Head - Reliance Brands Limited.

"India has become one of the most exciting fashion markets in the world, and we're thrilled to introduce Madden NYC to consumers looking for accessible, trend-driven style," says Ian Funk, President of International at Steve Madden. "We're excited to partner with Reliance to bring a brand inspired by the energy of New York City to a new generation of consumers. This launch marks an important milestone in our continued international growth, and we look forward to building the brand together."

Madden NYC launches digital-first via https://stevemadden.in/sections/madden-nyc, with the collection also available at select retail destinations across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata and other cities. The launch builds on Steve Madden's growing retail footprint in India with 35 current exclusive stores across 16 cities, bringing the brand's trend-driven aesthetic to more consumers than ever.

This debut marks the first phase of Madden NYC in India, with new product drops, additional categories and consumer activations to follow later this year.

About Reliance Brands Limited (RBL)

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), was established in 2007 with a mandate to launch, scale, and nurture global fashion and lifestyle brands in India across the luxury to premium spectrum. Its portfolio today includes some of the world's most iconic names such as Armani Exchange, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Ferragamo, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Maje, Max&Co., Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Sandro, Stella McCartney, Steve Madden, Superdry, Tiffany & Co., Tod's, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna, and more.

RBL currently operates over 1,855 doors across India, including standalone stores and shop-in-shops. In addition to building international brand partnerships, the company has invested in leading Indian designer labels and made key global acquisitions, including Hamleys, the world's oldest toy retailer, now operating across 12 countries with over 175 stores globally.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Kurt Geiger London®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Carvela®, Blondo® and ATM®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and other accessory categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories.