Magic Moments Vodka Launches Limited Edition Celebration Pack for a Magical New Year Celebration

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Moments Vodka, India's leading premium vodka brand from the house of Radico Khaitan Ltd. is all set to add little magic to the passing year with its Limited-Edition Celebration Pack.

Following the success of past editions of such celebratory packs, Magic Moments has launched the Celebration Pack Bottles, under the theme 'Unpack Celebrations Magically.' This theme is all about a feel-good vibe—music, dance and togetherness—and when paired with the perfect fresh food, each bottle becomes a centerpiece of lasting memories.

Adorned with striking designs featuring Magic Moments' iconic guitar emblem and dancing motifs, the bottles reflect the brand's commitment for creativity and innovation. Available in three classic variants—Green Apple, Orange, and Premium Grain Vodka—this exclusive collection offers a seamless blend of taste and visual appeal.

Mr. Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer at Radico Khaitan, reaffirmed the company's focus on customer satisfaction, expressing, "As pioneers in the Indian vodka market and builder of the 4th largest vodka brand globally, we believe in creating experiences that resonate with our consumers. The launch of unique editions echoes our keenness to blend premium quality with festive vibrance, making every occasion memorable. The Celebration Pack embody Magic Moments' vision of enhancing every festivity with creativity, camaraderie and merrymaking."

Perfect for gifting or as the centerpiece of your New Year gatherings, the Limited-Edition Celebration Pack cater to the growing demand for unique, premium spirits during the holiday season. They promise to transform any occasion into a magical memory, making them a must-have for vodka lovers.

Radico Khaitan at a Glance:

Radico Khaitan Limited ("Radico Khaitan" or the Company) is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. Earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company, Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943 and over the years emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. In 1998 the Company started its own brands with the introduction of 8PM Whisky. Radico Khaitan is one of the few companies in India to have developed its entire brand portfolio organically.

The Company's brand portfolio includes Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies, Sangam World Malt Whisky, Spirit of Victory 1999 Pure Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Royal Crafted Whisky, Happiness in a Bottle: A Happily Crafted Gin, Morpheus and Morpheus Blue Brandy, Magic Moments Vodka, Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka, Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka (Gold & Silver), Magic Moments Verve Vodka, 1965 The Spirit of Victory Premium XXX Rum and Lemon Dash Premium Flavored Rum, After Dark Whisky, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, 8PM Whisky, Contessa Rum and Old Admiral Brandy.

Radico Khaitan is also one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant business barriers to entry. The Company has distilleries situated in Rampur, Sitapur and Aurangabad, Maharashtra which is a 36% joint venture. The Company has a total owned capacity of 320 million litres and operates 43 bottling units (5 owned, 29 contract and 9 royalty bottling units). It is also one of the largest exporters of Alcoholic beverages from India, with brands available in over 102 countries.

