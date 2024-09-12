Magma HDI strengthens Private Car Insurance with Two New Add-Ons this Ganpati season

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor insurance claims often come with the frustration of unexpected out-of-pocket expenses, but Magma HDI is working towards resolving this customer frustration. This Ganesh Chaturthi season, the Company has launched two new add-ons to ensure peace of mind at the time of claims and allowing customers to focus on getting back on the road without stress.

Magma HDI has introduced two new add-ons for its private car customers Zero Excess Add-On and Car Spa Add-On.

The Zero Excess Add-On waives the compulsory deductible under the Motor Insurance Policy, so vehicle owners no longer need to bear this cost for up to two claims within a policy period. This add-on is an offering for those looking to eliminate their out-of-pocket expenses in the event of an accident.

Magma HDI also understands the importance of keeping a vehicle in top condition after an incident. The Car Spa Add-On covers the costs of cleaning, vacuuming, and washing the insured vehicle at authorized service centers, ensuring customers can maintain their vehicles in pristine condition.

"At Magma HDI, our primary goal is to enhance the customer experience at every touchpoint. With these new add-ons, we're taking a significant step forward in eliminating the financial uncertainties that often accompany motor insurance claims. Now, our policyholders can have peace of mind, knowing they can drive away in a 'chamchamati' or new-like car after a claim, without the burden of additional costs. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to making the insurance process as seamless and customer centric as possible," said Mr. Amit Bhandari, Chief Technical Officer, Magma HDI.

These additions are part of Magma HDI's ongoing efforts to innovate and deliver value to its customers. They align with the company's vision of providing customer-focused solutions that address practical challenges.

Magma HDI has also introduced two other valuable add-ons recently:

Additional Towing Add-On : This add-on ensures that the insured vehicle is towed from the accident site to the nearest authorized repairer, without any additional costs, thereby ensuring that owners are not left stranded.

: This add-on ensures that the insured vehicle is towed from the accident site to the nearest authorized repairer, without any additional costs, thereby ensuring that owners are not left stranded. Battery secure Add-On: This add-on covers expenses incurred in repair or replacement of the batteries in Electric vehicles and Hybrid Electric vehicles due to unexpected power surge while charging the battery and consequential damages arising out of water ingression/short circuit causing loss or damage to the battery.

These add-ons highlight Magma HDI's dedication to enhancing customer experience, making the claims process more transparent and beneficial for every policyholder.

About Magma HDI General Insurance:

Sanoti Properties LLP, an entity jointly held by Adar Poonawalla (90%) and Rising Sun Holdings Pvt Ltd (10%), holds 74.5% of the Company. With over 70 products across various categories, we have solutions to secure all major risks in the general insurance sphere. From retail products like Motor (Car, Two-wheeler, Commercial Vehicles, Tractors), Health, Personal Accident, and Home to commercial products like Fire, Engineering, Liability, and Marine, our wide array of covers coupled with high-quality and agile service delivery have been the pillars of our foundation.

For more information, please log on to: https://www.magmahdi.com/