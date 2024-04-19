Magma strengthens its geographical dominance with entry at APM Terminals, Pipavav Port

AHMEDABAD, India, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma , Asia's prominent B2B manufacturing solutions provider for factories in the construction and industrial goods sector, has taken a significant stride by marking its entry at the APM Terminals Pipavav Port in Gujarat. This strategic move not only establishes a new logistical home for Magma but also fortifies its position as a leading player in the realm of the B2B commerce ecosystem.

The APM Terminals Pipavav Port, located in Gujarat, holds strategic importance due to its proximity to key markets in northwest India and its direct access to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. This strategic positioning ensures seamless connectivity via road and rail, streamlining cargo movement and serving as a gateway to India's largest industrial goods manufacturing belt.

Magma's expansion into APM Terminals Pipavav represents its eighth port presence, reaffirming the company's commitment to offering comprehensive solutions to factories across key locations. This strategic move not only enhances Magma's competitive advantage but also strengthens its foothold in Gujarat, establishing it as a dominant B2B player in the region. With an on-ground presence at the port, Magma can forge deeper connections with local industries and stakeholders, delivering customised solutions and unparalleled assistance to factories.

"Our strategic presence at APM Terminals Pipavav perfectly aligns with our mission to transform the B2B manufacturing landscape. This expansion not only strengthens our position in Gujarat but also highlights our relentless commitment to serving our clients with unmatched efficiency and innovation," stated Ashish Jani, Chief Operating Officer at Magma .

About Magma

Magma is Asia's leading B2B manufacturing services provider catering to over 250 industries actively. It offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for factories to enhance their operations, competitiveness and profitability. Magma is backed by leading investors such as General Catalyst, Accion, Titan Capital & many more and has raised over $3.3 million till date.

