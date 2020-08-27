Magnitude Software Automates Master Data Harmonization for SAP S/4HANA® for Central Finance Foundation Implementations

New Accelerators Empower the SAP Central Finance Community to Expedite and Deliver More Value from Deployments

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnitude Software, provider of enterprise application data integration and analytics solutions to the world's leading businesses, today announced the release of SAP Central Finance Data Harmonization application by Magnitude for SAP S/4HANA. Building upon the launch of the company's SAP Central Finance Transaction Replication application by Magnitude for SAP S/4HANA solution, the new offering helps accelerate the consolidation, initial load, and ongoing interface of master data to speed implementations of SAP S/4HANA® for central finance foundation.

The new harmonization offering for the SAP Solution Extension portfolio creates the master data foundation by providing the tools, methodology and automation of the process of extracting master data from SAP and non-SAP source systems. Before transactions can post from source ERPs to central finance, the systems must speak the same language through configuration, master data definitions and source mappings. In supporting the entire central finance lifecycle, the Magnitude solution automates the assembly and onboarding of master data into SAP Master Data Governance and SAP S/4HANA for central finance foundation.

"The accelerators that Magnitude has created for the SAP central finance community are changing the game," says Martin Naraschewski, senior vice president and general manager, Head of Line of Business Finance for SAP. "This addition to the SAP solution extension portfolio allows customers to automate master data integration tasks and harmonize data efficiently, while significantly decreasing risk and accelerating SAP central finance deployments. Customers can now take advantage of the full value of the SAP S/4HANA central finance platform faster than ever."

The software extracts raw master data from all relevant sources and profiles the data. It then matches and merges duplicates using machine learning and loads the master records and mappings into central finance. By efficiently building and maintaining the master data foundation and mappings, the solution automates and simplifies critical aspects of a central finance deployment.

Key Capabilities:

Pre-built extractions of configurations and master data for more than 15 source ERPs plus universal flat file format for custom data sources

Data integration functionality to support any and all SAP central finance ERP landscapes – allowing for direct connection from both SAP and non-SAP source systems

Data profiling tool to help determine cleanup efforts

Configuration mapping templates to maximize efficiency in early stages of central finance setup

Automated harmonization algorithms to match and deduplicate records

Programs to prepare master data such as business partner creation and explosion to company code associations

"Master data harmonization is a major challenge businesses face in central finance projects. The complex data mappings required across multiple systems are difficult to understand and proper scoping is crucial for project success," said Bas Kamphuis, General Manager, Productivity at Magnitude Software.

"With Magnitude's expanded SAP solution, we've automated the process of extracting and harmonizing data from multiple systems into one golden copy in central finance. By leveraging automation and machine learning within the Magnitude solution, customers can avoid months of work extracting and preparing their master data for central finance, saving significant time on their overall project. We're not only empowering finance organizations to go from start to finish faster in their implementations, but also improving the resiliency and reliability of financial operations by taking the daily error-prone manual data management dependencies out of the process."

SAP Central Finance Data Harmonization is available as a Solution Extension.

For more details, visit www.magnitude.com/SAP.

About Magnitude Software

Magnitude Software unlocks the power of enterprise applications to help customers transform data into insight and insight into action. More than 1,500 enterprises around the world use Magnitude solutions to integrate data across diverse and distributed systems, increase productivity with no-code process automation tools, and make better business decisions with self-service process analytics and business intelligence for the leading ERP platforms. For more information, please visit www.magnitude.com

Magnitude Software is a registered trademark of Magnitude Software, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

