Mahamandleshwar Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj Enlightens Chandigarh University Students with Timeless Teachings of Bhagavad Gita

Bhagavad Gita Can Help Gen Z Deal with Tension, Stress, Depression in Today's Competitive World, says Mahamandleshwar Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj at Chandigarh University

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bhagavad Gita is not merely a religious text but a way of life. It's a logical, practical, universal and scientific way of life. As Gita addresses every problem and offers solutions for them all, this epic scripture can help Gen Z in dealing with the tension, stress, and even depression in today's competitive world," said Mahamandleshwar Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj, during a transformative dialogue with Gen Z students on 'Gita clarity, purpose and courageous action for a changing world' at Chandigarh University on August 7th.

Mahamandleshwar Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj along with Chandigarh University officials during dialogue with Gen Z on Gita clarity at campus

This interactive dialogue, organized the Department of Student Welfare's 'Centre of Student Wellbeing', covered wide range of topics including 'purpose in uncertain times', 'calm under pressure', 'ambition with inner balance', 'duty, freedom and ethical action', and 'meaningful living in the modern world'. This dialogue was attended by Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj as Chief Guest along with other dignitaries including Prof (Dr) RS Bawa, Advisor to the Chancellor of Chandigarh University.

In his spiritual address to students, Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj said that anxiety about the future overpowers the present and weakens our willpower. Giving example of shooter Manu Baker, who credited Bhagavad Gita's teaching that one should focus on karma, not on the outcome of the karma for her success in winning two medals at the Paris Olympics, he said Gita can help students in dealing with the tension, stress, and even depression in today's competitive world.

"That is why the Gita says 'do not turn the future into a source of anxiety, focus on the present'. What happens next is not in your hands and you should concentrate only on present. Keeping the teachings of Bhagavad Gita in mind, nothing is impossible. Gen Z should set a good example in life and become a shining example for others yourself," Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj said.

He said for concentration and confidence, youngsters should dedicate a few minutes each day to meditation. "Meditation isn't solely about religious faith, think of it like charging your mobile phone. You plug it in daily to connect it to a power source, it charges up and then powers you through the entire day. This is particularly relevant for today's students, as they inhabit a different world—one heavily influenced by social media—which often distances them from reality. With the rise of AI and social media these days, the primary need is the 'courage to choose wisely'. You must make choices regarding social media with awareness—specifically, being aware of what is truly beneficial for you at this stage of life. Consider it like a ladder which can take you upward but if you do not tread carefully, your foot might slip, and it could cause you to fall," Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj said.

On the question of how the Gen Z should strike a balance between their freedom and responsibility, Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj said that unrestricted freedom shouldn't become a license to do whatever one whimsically desires.

"Freedom without responsibility or discipline, is harmful. It won't earn you respect. Freedom is a good thing, but if freedom is leading a person towards pub culture, drug addiction or wrong circle of friends, then it is a bad thing. Therefore, embrace freedom, but keep your focus on responsibility," he said.

Answering queries during the interactive session, Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj said, "One must learn from past mistakes without letting his or her mind become so disheartened that it closes off future paths. Life is incredibly precious; do not call your life into question just because of a single shortcoming. There is so much more to life—keep making good decision."

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof (Dr) RS Bawa, Advisor to the Chancellor of Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University was established in 2012 with the resolve to become not merely a center of education, but a powerful medium for upholding Indian culture and moral values, and for nation-building. The University aims to mold young individuals who understand their responsibilities toward society and the nation. Much like Indian culture itself, values such as human dignity, empathy, humility, and generosity form the foundation of every activity at Chandigarh University. The University has set numerous new benchmarks in the fields of academic excellence, research, sports, cultural activities, and placements. The essence of life lies in having the courage to make wise choices; if you make the right choice, no challenge can stop you from moving forward."

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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