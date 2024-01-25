In collaboration with leading Automotive title Auto Today, Mahindra Rise "Drivers of Change" honours Women Achievers with a Pan-India Drive in the Mahindra XUV700

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark initiative, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, in association with the India Today Group, proudly flags off the Mahindra Rise "Drivers of Change" initiative. In line with the theme of 'Viksit Bharat' for Republic Day 2024. This initiative aims to put a spotlight on women as the driving force in India's progression towards an advanced and inclusive society, celebrating their role as the embodiment of 'Naari Shakti', in steering the nation's journey.

Mahindra Automotive Flags off its “Drivers of Change” Initiative, Honouring the Spirit of 'Viksit Bharat'

The initiative honours the contributions of women from various fields who have played a pivotal role in India's progress and development. These extraordinary women have been selected based on their alignment with the core pillars of Mahindra's Rise philosophy – Rise for a more equal world, Rise to be future-ready, and Rise to create value, with a commitment of driving positive change. These women have not only been challenging the barriers but have also made a difference in society by empowering others in the process. These women are from diverse fields such as Defence, Sports, Music, Police Force, Social and environmental activists amongst others.

The Auto Today Team from the India Today Group will embark on an epic journey spanning 10,000km across India in the Mahindra XUV700, visiting these remarkable women in their environments, celebrating their stories and contributions.

Mr. Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "Aligned with our ethos of 'Rise for a more equal world' we are proud to flag off our new endeavour 'Drivers of Change'. This initiative serves as our modest tribute to the theme of Viksit Bharat on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, with a particular focus on women empowerment – Naari Shakti. The drive aims to spotlight and celebrate the indomitable women who not only serve as exemplary role models but also play a significant role in shaping a new, progressive India."

He added," The contributions of these women across various sectors embody the essence of our 'Rise for Good' philosophy, reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. These women, with their resilience and pioneering achievements, are the driving force behind societal transformation, paving the way towards a more equitable and advanced nation. At Mahindra, we honour their journey and are proud to share their stories of courage and determination."

Mr. Yogendra Pratap, Editor, Auto Today said, " India Today Group & Mahindra Automotive , in an endeavour to transform the society and create a better world together, are embarking on yet another journey of rising above the ordinary. After the immense success of the Green Drive Project last year which culminated with the plantation of 75,000 trees across the country with the Mahindra team, this year we are identifying & honouring women who have transformed the society with their prowess. Breaking the traditional barriers, these trailblazers are creating a more equal world. Acknowledging this, the Auto Today team from the stable of India Today will be driving a convoy of Mahindra XUV700s, an SUV that is a driver of change in its own right, nearly 10,000km across the country. Visiting the communities and workplaces of these women, we will delve into their lives and bring to you their remarkable stories."

About the "Drivers of Change" Initiative

A pan- India drive covering 10,000km covering the length and the breadth of the country to celebrate women achievers.

drive covering 10,000km covering the length and the breadth of the country to celebrate women achievers. Led by the Auto Today Team, the journey will be undertaken in Mahindra XUV700s.

The initiative is dedicated to the untold stories of women who have emerged as inspiring role models, instilling a spirit of perseverance and aspiration in others. Their journeys and achievements serve as a beacon, guiding and motivating a new generation to break barriers and forge their own paths of success and innovation.

Social Media Addresses for Mahindra XUV700:

Brand website: https://auto.mahindra.com/suv/xuv700

Instagram: @mahindraxuv700

Facebook: @mahindraxuv700

Twitter: @MahindraXUV700

YouTube: Mahindra XUV700

Hashtags: #XUV700 #MahindraXUV700

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room.

You can also write to us on: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326929/Mahindra_Rise_Drivers_of_Change.jpg