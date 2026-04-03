Mahindra International School, India's First CIS-Accredited Institution, Hosts a Landmark CIS Leadership Visit to Highlight International Education Initiatives

A historic milestone for international education in India: Mahindra International School, the country's first CIS-accredited institution, welcomes the Council of International Schools (CIS) leadership team to Pune. This engagement by CIS in Pune underscores the city's growing prominence in global education and spotlights new cross-school initiatives to advance socially responsible leadership and international accreditation standards.

PUNE, India, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahindra International School (MIS) , Pune, hosted a landmark visit by two senior leaders of the Council of International Schools (CIS) : Jane Larsson, Executive Director, and Dr. Sudha Govindswamy Sunder, Associate Director of School Support and Evaluation.

The exclusive half-day programme brought together educators and school leaders from over 13 schools across Pune and Mumbai, underscoring the growing significance of international education in western India and the broader South Asian region.

Moments from the landmark CIS leadership visit at Mahindra International School, Pune (31 March 2026): CIS Executive Director Jane Larsson and Associate Director Dr. Sudha Govindswamy Sunder join School Director Joel Cohen and educators from 13 schools across Pune and Mumbai for a programme on socially responsible leadership, CIS International Accreditation, and the future of international education.

Founded in 1998, Mahindra International School was India's first CIS-accredited school in 2005 and also India's first IB Continuum School, offering the PYP , MYP , and DP programmes. With over 35 nationalities represented among its student body, MIS is recognized for pioneering international education standards in the country.

A central focus of the programme was the exploration of socially responsible leadership, which sits at the intersection of global citizenship, intercultural understanding, and I-DEA (Inclusion via Diversity, Equity, and Anti-Discrimination). This model promotes the notion that international schools must not only deliver academic excellence but also actively develop learners and communities committed to contributing positively both locally and globally, and capable of addressing contemporary global challenges. Jane Larsson and Dr. Sudha Govindswamy Sunder presented CIS' evolving vision for schools as engines of ethical, intercultural, and socially responsible leadership in a world where students face climate anxiety, geopolitical instability, and increasing inequality.

CIS is one of the few international education organisations that works with both K-12 schools and higher education institutions, making it uniquely positioned to work on transitions between high school and university. Jane and Sudha also shared their work in that field, with an emphasis on assessment, and the exciting news that several international schools and universities around the world are studying and piloting innovative assessment models aimed at better understanding the full range of skills and competencies demonstrated by students.

The programme clarified that CIS International Accreditation is a rigorous, ongoing process that requires institutional self-reflection and continuous improvement, rather than merely a badge of recognition. Jane Larsson and Dr. Sudha emphasised that CIS-accredited schools are distinguished by strong governance, safeguarding, curriculum quality, and a commitment to developing interculturally competent global citizens.

The MIS leadership team supplemented the programme with a presentation on the school's accreditation journey, highlighting its Pathway 2 deep-dive projects. This provided visiting educators with a concrete case study illustrating how the CIS framework could support improvements such as enhanced curriculum alignment, student agency, and innovative approaches to learning and teaching.

Demonstrating MIS' commitment to the learner agency, a panel of students interviewed CIS leaders directly, posing questions on topics such as the future of higher education transitions and authentic implementation of school values. This experience provided students with firsthand engagement in leadership dialogue and critical inquiry, highlighting their ability to contribute to meaningful conversations. Students who participated in the panel said that engaging with international education leaders boosted their confidence that their views matter and can shape their school's future. They found it inspiring that the CIS team valued their questions, and discussing global issues made them realize their shared connections as learners everywhere. An educator in attendance noted that the students' enthusiasm and insight embodied the spirit of international education, where everyone is a learner and a leader.

The session illustrated that socially responsible leadership principles are actively modelled at MIS through the empowerment of learners to engage with global thought leaders.

The event attracted representatives from 13 schools across Pune and Mumbai, making it one of the most significant gatherings of international school leaders in western India in recent years. This regional convergence of educators is particularly notable given that, according to the latest data, there are currently 24 schools in India accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS) and 50 CIS Member Schools in India, with Maharashtra and its neighboring states rapidly increasing their share of international and CIS-accredited institutions. Compared with national gatherings, such focused regional collaborations are still emerging, underscoring the growing demand for platforms that address local opportunities within the broader context of international education. This multi-school participation reflected a shared recognition that the future of international education in India requires collaboration rather than competition.

Engagement with global frameworks, such as CIS International Accreditation, is essential to improving student outcomes, institutional quality, and community impact across the region.

As the convening institution, MIS facilitated a platform for cross-city professional dialogue. Participants exchanged best practices, established collaborative networks, and identified shared challenges related to curriculum quality, student well-being, transitions to higher education, and evolving family expectations in international education.

The programme's impact was evident in the responses it elicited across the room. Reflecting on the significance of the visit, Jane Larsson, Executive Director of the Council of International Schools, noted, "It is a privilege to visit Pune and Mahindra International School, the first school in India to be accredited by CIS. The energy and engagement we witnessed today from students and educators alike reaffirms why India is such an important and dynamic part of the global international education landscape."

Joel Cohen , School Director of Mahindra International School, spoke to the broader ambition behind the event: "Today's event was about more than a visit; it was a statement. Having CIS add Pune to its India itinerary and choosing MIS as the venue is a recognition of the school's two-decade journey of excellence. Bringing together over 13 schools from Pune and Mumbai around themes of socially responsible leadership and accreditation quality speaks to the collective ambition of the international school community in this region."

About the Council of International Schools (CIS)

The Council of International Schools (CIS) is a global not-for-profit membership organisation that connects ideas and cultures worldwide, developing socially responsible leadership through international education. With over 1,600 member institutions, including more than 950 schools and 650 colleges and universities across 121 countries, CIS provides international accreditation, higher education services, and professional learning opportunities. CIS International Accreditation is a globally recognised mark of quality assurance and distinction, enabling schools to benchmark their educational programmes against leading international practice. For more information, visit www.cois.org .

About Mahindra International School (MIS), Pune

Mahindra International School (formerly Mercedes-Benz International School), established in 1998, is a co-educational, not-for-profit international school located in Hinjawadi, Pune, India. MIS holds the distinction of being the first school in India to receive CIS International Accreditation (2005) and the first IB Continuum School in the country. The school offers the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) , Middle Years Programme (MYP) , and Diploma Programme (DP) . It is also accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) . With over 35 nationalities represented within its community, MIS inspires learning, fosters responsibility, and celebrates diversity. For more information, visit www.misp.org .

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Mahindra International School, Pune

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