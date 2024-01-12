The New Pro Range : Introducing three new variants – EC Pro (34.5kWh battery, 3.3 kW AC Charger), EL Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger), and EL Pro (39.4 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger).

Introductory prices starting at INR 15.49 Lakh applicable to deliveries till May 31, 2024

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the launch of the XUV400 Pro Range, at an introductory price starting at 15.49 Lakh. The latest Pro range introduces three new variants: EC Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 3.3 kW AC Charger), EL Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger), and EL Pro (39.4 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger), each offering advanced features and enhanced comfort.

Advanced Technology and Enhanced Comfort:

Mahindra Introduces the All-Electric XUV400 Pro Range, Starting at an Introductory Price of INR 15.49 Lakh

The cockpit of the XUV400 Pro Range is equipped with advanced technology, including a 26.04 cm infotainment system and a 26.04 cm instrument cluster, designed for modern connectivity and ease of use. Adding to this, the Adrenox connected car system, offering over 50 connected features, will further enhance driving safety, ownership experience, and overall vehicle functionality.

Additionally, the Pro range will offer an elevated cabin experience with Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control, complemented by dedicated rear air vents, to ensure a consistently comfortable environment for all passengers. The convenience of wireless charger and a rear USB port will help the passengers remain connected on the move.

The all-electric SUV will further enhance its technological capabilities with the introduction of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features, which will be made available through over-the-air firmware updates in the next few months. This enhancement, along with Alexa compatibility, promises to offer effortless navigation and a user-friendly driving experience.

Sophisticated Design:

The XUV400 Pro Range makes a bold statement with its exhilarating new Nebula Blue colour option, complemented by a sleek Shark Fin Antenna, that enhances the all-electric SUV's overall aesthetic. The inside space balances comfort and style, featuring modern and premium dual-tone interiors. The core interior is an airy light-grey colour complemented with a mild-black for rich contrast. Satin-copper accents on control knobs, shift lever, and vent bezels, along with blue backlighting, highlight the presence of the electric powertrain. The sporty, comfortable seats are wrapped in natural-grain, perforated leatherette with subtle copper decorative stitching, presenting a unified, harmonious and plush interior design.

Introductory Ex-showroom prices of the XUV400 Pro Range:

Variant Battery Size Charger Type Ex-Showroom Price XUV400 EC Pro 34.5 kWh 3.3 kW AC Charger INR 1549000/- XUV400 EL Pro 34.5 kWh 7.2 kW AC Charger INR 1674000/- XUV400 EL Pro 39.4 kWh 7.2 kW AC Charger INR 1749000/-

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com

Annexure:

About XUV400:

The all-electric XUV400 has the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment; 0-100 kmph in a mere 8.3 seconds, top speed of 150 kmph. Operating in the C-segment SUV category, the XUV400 is 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm, which offers its occupants not only excellent cabin space and legroom to luxuriate in but also best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). The XUV400 provides the highest power 110kW (150PS) and torque 310 Nm in its segment, powered by a high capacity 39.4 kWh and 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering a range of 456 kilometres and 375 kilometres respectively, as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC).

The 3 intelligent drive modes: Fun, Fast, and Fearless tailor the driving experience to one's mood. The 'Lively mode' is a segment-first feature, enabling effortless navigation in dense traffic. The XUV400 also offers class-leading safety features, including six airbags, ESP, TPMS, auto-dimming IRVM, all 4 Disc Brakes, ISOFIX seats. Its fast-charging compatibility has been tested globally. The vehicle also comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack and motor, which meets IP67 standards.

Adrenox Connected Car Features:

Alerts Driver Assist Read Vehicle Status Overspeed Alert Roadside Assistance Check Door Status Lamp Status Alert Valet Mode Check Lamp Status Door Open Alert My Documents (or) Document Wallet - Mobile App Check Light Status Geo-fence Alert Create Enquiry Check Ignition Status Time Fencing Toll Diary / Toll Charge Assist Read Charging Status Insurance expiry Request App Access Check TPMS status Route Deviation Alert InCar Application Remote Vehicle Function Tyre Pressure Alert Just Dial Remote car flashlight Personalized Safety Alert India Today Remote Door Lock/Unlock Pick-Up reminder Accuweather Remote Lamp On/Off Weather Info/Alert Thrillophilia Find my car Battery Charger Connect/ Disconnect Alert Horoscope Others Vehicle Start/Stop Alert Tickertape Trip Tagging Low Charge Alert Location Based Services DND Charge Complete Notification Share my Car Location Contact us High Temperature Alert - HV Battery Save Route / Save Place Trip history & Summary High Motor Temperature Alert Pit Stops Over the air Surprises Charger Fault Alert Push to Car Subscription Management EV Battery Warning Journey Planner Personalised Greetings Safety Live tracking Calendar Reminder SOS

Charge Assist -OCPI E-Call





Variant Walk:

XUV400 EC Pro XUV400 EL Pro Battery pack 34.5 kWh Battery pack 34.5 kWh & 39.4 kWh • Push button start/stop & Passive keyless entry • DATC • Rear AC Vents • Rear USB • USB charging ports – 1 • OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) Hub Integration • Rear Disc Brake • R16 Steel Wheels with cover • Rear Spoiler • Seat belt height adjustment • 2 Airbags • ISOFIX/Child Anchors • 60:40 2nd row • Fabric seats • Height adjustable front seat belts • Padded front armrest with storage • Follow-me home headlamps • LED Taillamps • Supervision cluster with 8.89cm screen • Electrically adjustable ORVMs • Front & rear power windows, 1 touch down driver window • L-mode: City Assist • Drive Modes • Connected Car • RR 60:40 split Seats • ESP • Boot lamp • TPMS In Addition to all features of EC • 26.04cm (10.25") CDC Touch screen infotainment with Alexa* • 26.04cm (10.25") Cluster, Wireless AACP* • Wireless charger • Shark Fin Antenna • USB charging ports – 2 • Cruise Control • Auto Dimming IRVM • Front Fog Lamp • 4 speakers + 2 Tweeters • R16 Diamond cut alloy wheels • Electrically foldable ORVMs • Roof Rails • Projector headlamps + LED DRLs • Satin inserts in door cladding • 6 Airbags • Rear defogger, wash & wipe • Leatherette seats & Leather steering wheel • Electric sunroof with anti-pinch • Steering mounted audio & phone controls • Height adjustable driver seat • Illuminated sun visor with vanity mirrors (Co-driver seats) • 2nd row armrest with cup holders • Glove box illumination • Smart watch connectivity • Bluetooth, USB connectivity • Reverse camera with adaptive guidelines* • Rain Sensing Wipers • Auto Headlamps • Features will be updated through FOTA - Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play (AACP), Alexa & Adaptive guidelines.



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316592/Mahindra_XUV400_Pro_Range.jpg