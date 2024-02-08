Mahindra Lifespaces launches a Carbon Calculator, to drive awareness around individual CO2 footprint

- Mr. Anand Mahindra announced the #WinAGreenHome contest via X (formerly Twitter), to inspire collective action against climate change

- The contest is about becoming aware of the adverse environmental impacts and the change we can make together

- One lucky winner gets a green home worth Rs 1 Cr, at Mahindra Vista, Kandivali East, Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the escalating challenges of global warming and climate change, there is an unprecedented need for united action. The power of individual commitment to a larger cause stands as the key to a sustainable future. Mahindra Lifespaces has announced an initiative to raise awareness about the factors contributing to climate change. By highlighting the impact of individual carbon footprints, the company aims to inspire collective action. For instance, one hour of scrolling on social media adds ~70g of carbon to one's footprint, while a ten-minute longer hot shower contributes about 2kg.

In this light, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, has introduced a Carbon Calculator. Designed for user-friendly interaction, the Carbon Calculator allows individuals to assess their carbon footprint based on factors like food, transport, and power consumption. With a process taking less than 5 minutes, users receive a clear and accessible graph illustrating their carbon impact. This initiative marks MLDL's commitment to empower individuals with the knowledge needed to drive change, towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Viral Oza, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said, "At Mahindra Lifespaces, we recognize the significance of every individual's contribution in the battle against climate change. Our goal is to highlight the environmental impact of everyday actions and instigate positive changes in daily habits for a sustainable future. Through the accompanying contest, we aspire to transform sustainable living into an engaging and informative experience. This competition presents an exciting opportunity for participants to win a green home, while encouraging actions that contribute to a greener future."

The announcement of this initiative came in the form of a tweet from Mr. Anand Mahindra and Dr. Anish Shah. The grand prize for the contest is a green home, worth Rs 1 Cr, at the newly launched project in Kandivali East, Mahindra Vista. The result from the Carbon Calculator should inspire individuals to take a meaningful step in reducing their environmental impact and contribute to building a better world for future generations.

Explore the Carbon Calculator by clicking here to gauge your environmental impact.

To know more about Mahindra Vista, please click here

With all projects certified environment friendly, Mahindra Lifespaces has a 100% Green portfolio since 2014. The company is working towards carbon neutrality by 2040 and actively supports research on green buildings tailored to climatic conditions in India. Mahindra Lifespaces has also announced a commitment to build only Net Zero homes, 2030 onwards.

About Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. ('Mahindra Lifespaces') brings the Mahindra Group's philosophy of 'Rise' to India's real estate and infrastructure industry through thriving residential communities and enabling business ecosystems. The Company's development footprint spans 35.06 million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations.

Mahindra Lifespaces' development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the 'Mahindra Happinest®' brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the 'Mahindra World City' and 'Origins by Mahindra' brands respectively. The Company leverages innovation, thoughtful design, and a deep commitment to sustainability to craft quality life and business growth.

The first real estate company in India to have committed to the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), all Mahindra Lifespaces' projects are certified environment friendly. With a 100% Green portfolio since 2014, the Company is working towards carbon neutrality by 2040 and actively supports research on green buildings tailored to climatic conditions in India. Mahindra Lifespaces® is the recipient of over 80 awards for its projects and ESG initiatives.

Learn more about Mahindra Lifespaces® at www.mahindralifespaces.com

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room