Crosses 1100 parallel sand dunes across a stretch of 385 kms in 13 hours

The Scorpio-N endured peak outside temperature recorded at 50 degree Celsius

MUMBAI, India, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., the leading SUV maker, is proud to announce today that a team of two skilled drivers in its flagship model, the Scorpio-N, has officially set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle". This achievement was accomplished shortly after the Scorpio-N's recent launch in Australia, which presented the SUV's outstanding capabilities and reliability as the team blazed through the challenging terrain of the Simpson Desert at record-breaking speed.

Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes the fastest production vehicle to cross the Daunting Simpson Desert in Australia

The Mahindra Scorpio-N showcased outstanding performance throughout the expedition, conquering 1100 sand dunes and enduring peak outside temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius, all within a remarkable 13-hour timeframe. The Scorpio-N was co-driven by Gene Corbett (Total Driver) and Ben Robinson (4WD Industries), who, along with a team of photographers and videographers, documented the epic adventure. Their record-breaking journey was verified by officials from Guinness World Records.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "We are immensely proud to share that our iconic SUV, the Scorpio-N has made its mark in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle". This globally recognised achievement not only demonstrates the exceptional engineering and performance capabilities of the Scorpio-N, but it also honours the hard work, dedication, and inventive spirit of our skilled engineers. True to our 'built for adventure' ethos, our engineers have played an instrumental role in defining the Scorpio brand over the years while seamlessly integrating advanced technology in order to exceed customer expectations. Even as we celebrate this recent accolade, we recently marked another significant milestone with over 9 lakh Scorpios being rolled out from our production facility, marking a significant achievement for the brand that created the SUV category in India. Our primary goal is, and will always be, to continue crafting superior, adventure-driven authentic experiences that Scorpio enthusiasts worldwide have come to love and look forward to."

Gene Corbett, Co-driver, expressed, "The Mahindra Scorpio-N has proven its unbeatable durability, high endurance, and unmatched capability by becoming the fastest production vehicle to conquer the Simpson Desert, one of the world's toughest desert crossings, without a single blemish. Being part of this historic record has been an incredible experience. The Scorpio-N delivers pure traction and provides an authentic SUV experience with its 4XPLOR terrain management system, making it as capable as any 4WD vehicle in India. Witnessing the Scorpio-N's awe-inspiring journey, conquering over 1100 sand dunes in a grueling 13-hour drive across the challenging Simpson Desert, has truly showcased its exceptional performance and durability."

The Simpson Desert is a captivating destination for motoring enthusiasts around the world, and the Scorpio-N's achievement adds to its allure. The stunning scenery, ever-changing landscapes, and diverse flora and fauna make it an extraordinary experience. The record-breaking journey commenced at the crack of dawn in Birdsville and concluded at Alkaseltzer Bore, all completedwithin 13 hours. Along the 385 km long journey, the Scorpio-N overcame salt flats situated 20 meters above sea level, which presented a significant challenge due to high moisture content.

This historic achievement stands as a testament to the Scorpio-N's impressive off-road performance, combined with the unyielding spirit and expertise of the drivers. It demonstrates how the Scorpio-N, with its exceptional engineering and design, has set new benchmarks in the world of off-road driving.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156337/Mahindra_Scorpio_N.jpg

SOURCE Mahindra