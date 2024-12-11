Manappuram Foundation Wins Eco-Friendly Skill Development Award

THRISSUR, India , Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manappuram Foundation, the CSR wing of Manappuram Group, has received the National Awards on Eco-Friendly Skill Development for its exemplary efforts in sustainable skill development initiatives. The award was presented at a grand ceremony held in Bengaluru and was received by Mr. George D. Das, CEO of Manappuram Foundation, and Mr. K.M. Asharaf, Senior PRO of Manappuram Finance. This recognition highlights the foundation's skill development programs aimed to support the education of economically underprivileged children. As part of the commitment to social responsibility, the Manappuram Foundation spends over ₹6 crore annually in the education sector.

Expressing his contentment on receiving the award, Manappuram Foundation Managing Trustee, Mr. V.P. Nandakumar said, "It is great honour to receive this award for Manappuram Foundation. It is crucial to implement learning methods that encourage students to explore their multifaceted skills. Equipping our children with world-class knowledge in modern technologies is a necessity. This award serves as an inspiration to strengthen our ongoing skill development projects in the education sector."

The foundation's continued focus on empowering education through innovative and inclusive initiatives that align with their vision to create healthy, educated and happy communities.

About Manappuram Finance Ltd.:

Manappuram Foundation is the CSR wing of Manappuram Finance Ltd. which is one of India's leading gold loans NBFCs engaged in providing finance against used household gold ornaments. Incorporated in 1992, the company has been promoted by Mr. V.P. Nandakumar (current MD & CEO) whose family has been involved in gold loans since 1949. It is headquartered at Valapad in the Thrissur District of Kerala. The company went public in August 1995 and its shares are listed on the stock exchanges of Mumbai, Chennai, and Kochi.